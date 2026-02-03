Music Maestro Ehsaan Noorani Inaugurates New Co-Curricular Learning Spaces at EuroSchool HSR

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 3: EuroSchool HSR, Bengaluru, one of India's leading K-12 school campuses, inaugurated its newly developed co-curricular learning spaces, marking a significant milestone in strengthening its holistic education. The inauguration was graced by acclaimed music composer Mr. Ehsaan Noorani, of the legendary Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy trio, reinforcing the school's focus on arts, creativity, and all-round development as integral to learning.

Designed to nurture creativity, emotional well-being, physical fitness, and artistic excellence, the newly launched facilities include a Yoga Room, Multipurpose Hall, Art Room, and dedicated Music Studios for Guitar, Keyboard, and Drums, and a Dance Studio. These purpose-built spaces reflect EuroSchool HSR's belief that co-curricular education is not an add-on, but a core pillar embedded within the school's learning framework and pedagogy.

The new learning environment supports skill-based learning across disciplines, mindfulness and wellness yoga, structured music, movement, and visual arts. They enable students to build curiosity, confidence, discipline and emotional intelligence to discover themselves.

Speaking about the initiative, Ms Kavitha Neelayath, Principal, EuroSchool HSR, said, "At EuroSchool HSR, we strongly believe that education must go beyond academics to truly prepare children for life. Our newly inaugurated co-curricular spaces are designed with a clear intent to help students discover their passions early, nurture their talents meaningfully, and grow with confidence. By embedding co-curricular programs within school hours and offering expert-led, structured learning pathways, we ensure that every child receives a balanced and enriching educational experience."

Mr Noorani's presence at the inauguration further reflects EuroSchool's commitment to offering students real-world inspiration through cultural and industry role models, helping them understand the relevance of creative pursuits in today's evolving world.

About EuroSchool

EuroSchool is one of India's leading K-12 school networks, with campuses across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Surat.

30,000+ students | 1,800+ educators | 1000+Digital Classes | 480+ GPS Buses | 111,000+ Library Books

Guided by the philosophy of "Discover Yourself", EuroSchool empowers children to explore their potential and discover their dreams and talents. From Nursery to Grade 12, EuroSchool is dedicated to nurturing curiosity, building confidence, and preparing every child for a rapidly evolving world.

Its Balanced Schooling approach -- anchored in the proprietary Learn-Reinforce-Practice-Apply-Experience (LRPAX) methodology -- seamlessly blends academic excellence with co-curricular and extracurricular learning. It offers an extensive range of opportunities to develop life skills, creativity and leadership. With a strong focus on child safety - being India's first school network to earn the global 'Safe School' certification, EuroSchool provides secure spaces where children can truly flourish.

All EuroSchool campuses are affiliated with either the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), ensuring globally benchmarked academic standards with the flexibility and care that today's learners need.

About Lighthouse Learning Group

Lighthouse Learning Group, formerly known as EuroKids International, is India's leading Early Childhood & K-12 Education group, backed by global investment firm KKR. Driven by its purpose to unlock human potential by igniting the love for learning through its institutions, which includes leading brands like EuroKids Preschool, Kangaroo Kids Preschool, Mother's Pet Kindergarten, EuroSchool, Billabong High International, Centre Point School, Heritage International Xperiential School, Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Finland International School Maldives and Phoenix Greens School of Learning. Nurturing over 200,000 students every day, Lighthouse Learning emphasizes a 'Child First' philosophy, innovative pedagogy, and child safety. With 2,000 Preschools and 60 K-12 Schools, it empowers 1,850 women entrepreneurs and employs a direct and indirect workforce of over 25,000 people.

