My Legal Pal Empowers Startups with Expert Legal Solutions in AI, Tech, IP, and Data Compliance

New Delhi [India], September 24: My Legal Pal, an innovative online legal services platform, is reshaping how startups and emerging businesses across India access reliable, specialized legal support. Since launch, the platform has served over 1,000 startups and enterprises, offering swift and comprehensive assistance across critical domains such as online legal consultation, Online Dispute Resolution (ODR), Intellectual Property (IP) protection, Contract Drafting and Review, Data Protection (DPDP, GDPR, CCPA), Tech Law, AI Regulations, Digital Assets M & A, and Investment Law.

The platform was founded by Prakhar Rai, a seasoned business lawyer, alumnus of the National Law School of India University, Bangalore, and Senior Partner at Royal Litigators. With My Legal Pal, he set out to solve one of the most pressing challenges faced by startups: navigating complex legal landscapes with limited access to expert guidance. From protecting IP to ensuring compliance with global data laws, the platform delivers tailored solutions that empower founders to focus on growth while reducing legal risks.

Startups operating in tech-heavy environments often find themselves overwhelmed by evolving AI regulations, privacy laws, and contract obligations. My Legal Pal bridges this gap by connecting businesses with professionals who specialize in these emerging areas. The platform's ODR services also provide a cost-effective alternative to litigation, enabling disputes to be resolved swiftly and efficiently.

IP protection continues to be a foundation for startup success. My Legal Pal has simplified the process of trademark registration, patent, and copyright registrations, while its expertise in contract management ensures strong, future-ready agreements with partners, employees, and investors.

"Our vision is to make expert legal support and legal advice online accessible, transparent, and aligned with the needs of modern businesses," said Prakhar Rai, Founder of My Legal Pal. "By offering specialized guidance in areas like AI, data compliance, and IP law, we help startups innovate and scale confidently without being weighed down by legal complexities."

Beyond offering solutions, My Legal Pal is committed to fostering awareness through resources and insights that keep businesses informed of regulatory and industry developments. By doing so, the platform builds a culture of compliance and preparedness, essential for sustainable growth in today's competitive landscape.

