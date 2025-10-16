Mythik Appoints Global Media and Commerce veteran Gunjan Bhow, to its Global Advisory Board

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 16: Mythik, a tech-first global entertainment company with a vision to create the 'Disney from the East', has appointed Gunjan Bhow, veteran of technology, premium content, and commerce industry globally with experience leading Disney+, Amazon Fire TV, and Amazon Prime Video, to its Global Advisory Board.

The Board brings together pioneering leaders from SoftBank, Disney, Marvel, Amazon, and Crunchyroll, who have shaped some of the world's most iconic media, entertainment, and technology companies. Their collective expertise spans strategy, subscription scaling, technology, production, IP development, marketing, and global expansion.

At The Walt Disney Company, Gunjan served as Senior Vice President and General Manager, where he led the global digital and direct-to-consumer businesses for The Walt Disney Studios, including Disney+, Disney Movies Anywhere, and Disney Movie Club. Prior to this, at Amazon, he spearheaded the development and scaling of category-defining products including Prime Video, Fire TV, Fire TV Stick where he especially helped reshape subscription economics.

Gunjan currently serves on the Board of Directors of the BBC, where he helps provide governance on issues relating to generative AI, direct-to-consumer, and new business models. Gunjan is also on the board of Wide Open West, a broadband infrastructure company. Until recently, Bhow was a strategic advisor to the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, in addition to advising several other leading organisations. He has also held global C-suite role at Walgreens Boots Alliance and senior leadership at Microsoft, where he drove global digital transformation initiatives and innovations in areas including video-on-demand, IPTV, advanced advertising, and machine learning. A named inventor on more than 20 patents, he brings unique expertise in AI, machine learning, omnichannel platforms, and customer experience.

Commenting on his appointment, Jason Kothari, Founder and CEO of Mythik, said, "Gunjan's leadership in helping create and scaling iconic direct-to-consumer businesses highlights his rare ability to combine custom-centricity, technological innovation and content-based story-telling to transform global entertainment. His expertise makes him a particularly valuable addition to Mythik's Global Advisory Board."

Adding to this, Gunjan Bhow said, "Throughout my career, I've operated at the convergence of new technology, content-based story-telling and audience behavior. Mythik not only operates at the same intersection, but also stands to bring timeless stories and heritage from the East into the global arena.I am honored to collaborate with the team to help Mythik realise this ambitious vision."

Gunjan Bhow joins members Alok Sama (former President, SoftBank Group), Kun Gao (Co-Founder & former CEO, Crunchyroll), Nick Van Dyk (former SVP, Disney), Bill Jemas (former COO, Marvel), John Lynch (former Global Head of Production & Operations, Amazon Studios), and Gui Karyo (former CIO, Marvel & Dapper Labs) on Mythik's Global Advisory Board. This Board provides strong expertise to guide the company's mission of reimagining Eastern mythology, history, and folktales for global audiences.

Mythik is a tech-first global entertainment company with a vision to bring Eastern mythology, history and folktales to a worldwide audience for the first time and create the 'Disney from the East'. With a total built-in audience of 3.5 billion people globally, these ancient stories will be brought to life in a modern, immersive way using cutting-edge technology. Founded by entrepreneur Jason Kothari, Mythik's founding team also includes former senior leaders from Disney, Netflix, Amazon Studios, Jio, Tencent, among others.

For more information, please visit to www.mythik.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)