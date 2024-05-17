Naksh Technology Expands Presence with New Office in Ahmedabad

SMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 17: Naksh Technology, a leading wholesale trader specializing in Siemens Automation Products, proudly announces the establishment of their newest office in Ahmedabad. The business's commitment to heighten the level of quality service to consumers in the area is demonstrated by this expansion, giving them unparalleled access to excellent automation solutions and support services. This new office, being the company's third establishment in Ahmedabad, will act as an operation hub for Naksh Technology, offering a wide range of automation services and products. From Siemens AC Drives to PLC systems, HMI interfaces, and a myriad of sensors, the office will cater to the varied automation demands of industries ranging from plastic and pharmaceutical to steel, automotive, and renewable energy.

Jignesh Vaghasiya, Owner of Naksh Technology, expressed his excitement about the new endeavor, saying, "We are excited to open this new office in Ahmedabad. It marks an important milestone in our journey. Our goal is to lead the way in automation solutions, and this expansion is in perfect alignment with the same. We are eager to offer our best services to clients in this thriving industry."

Naksh Technology has made a name for itself as a leader in the automation sector by recognizing the value of accurate design, execution, and maintenance in order to improve system performance. Focusing on both innovation and quality, the company provides an extensive range of Siemens products, all of which are ensured to meet the highest quality and reliability criteria according to ISO 9001 accreditation. Ever since its establishment, Naksh Technology has gained recognition and admiration for its inventive solutions, serving a global clientele. It offers an excellent range of Siemens protection for power modules and motors along with a complete choice of all types of Sensors from Pepperl+Fuchs. The company also are the designers and manufacturers of control systems for industrial machineries and Industrial plants. The company has an extensive track record of delivering excellence across a variety of sectors, from India's first butter paper automation, automated batching systems for Cadbury to Automatic Newspaper Stacking and Wrapping system and adaptable rotogravure printing machines, among many more. Backed up by a huge turnover of over 84.9 crores in F.Y. '23-'24, the company aims for 125 crores in the fiscal year '24-'25.

Furthermore, Naksh Technologies' worldwide reach encompasses nations including the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, China, the United States, Mexico, Japan, Oman and numerous others, underscoring its dedication to providing global customer support. On a mission to become a global leader in automation, the company works to equip businesses with the latest technologies that can drive digital transformation and touch pioneering levels of success and efficiency.

As Naksh Technology sets on this new chapter with the inauguration of its new office, it remains unwavered in its mission to satisfy customers with the latest technology solutions. With impeccable services, the company is paving the way for a future where automation will seamlessly mesh into every aspect of industry, redefining processes and propelling businesses to reach new heights of success.

To explore, visit: https://nakshtechnology.com/

