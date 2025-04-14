NAMTECH and TUM Asia Celebrate First Graduating Cohort in Smart Manufacturing

VMPL

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India]/Singapore, April 14: NAMTECH (New Age Makers' Institute of Technology), Gandhinagar and Technical University of Munich (TUM) Asia, celebrated a key milestone in their graduation ceremony of the first cohort of joint International Professional Master's Program (iPMP) in Smart Manufacturing, in a recently held ceremony.

The iPMP in Smart Manufacturing is a fully residential,1-year accelerated Master's Program offered by NAMTECH in collaboration with TUM Asia, the only overseas campus of the Technical University of Munich (TUM), Germany.

The course builds on the foundation provided by a B.E. / B.Tech degree, offering a uniquely designed curriculum for Industry 4.0 environment. It equips learners with future-ready skills in automation, IIoT, Digital Twin, Industrial and Collaborative Robotics, and advanced production techniques. The Program's strong industry alignment and experiential learning approach prepares these graduates to contribute effectively to India's fast-evolving manufacturing landscape.

As a next step, NAMTECH and TUM Asia are now jointly exploring the three new one-year International Professional Master's Programs, commencing from August 2025:

iPMP in Sustainability Engineering & Management

iPMP in Semiconductor Manufacturing

iPMP in Advanced Robotics Technology

These Programs adopt an experiential learning, industry-aligned approach to ensure the students develop expertise in global manufacturing techniques in emerging technologies. Through hands-on modules, and direct engagement with industry leaders, graduates will gain the technical and leadership skills required to excel in high-tech industries.

Strengthening a Strategic Partnership for Industry Impact

The NAMTECH-TUM Asia partnership reflects a shared commitment to bridging the skills gap in India's advanced manufacturing sector. By combining TUM's globally recognised technical education model with NAMTECH's deep industry connections, the institutions aim to produce highly skilled professionals ready to meet industry demands in India.

"The graduation of our first cohort is a testament to the strength of this collaboration," said Dr. Markus Wachter, Managing Director at TUM Asia. "As we introduce new Programs, we continue our mission of equipping students with world-class expertise and real-world experience, enabling them to thrive in the global manufacturing landscape."

"NAMTECH is one of the leading institutions in India in space in Manufacturing, Engineering and Technology (MET), that bridges global academia and industry. It is being developed as a platform institution for experiential learning. We are determined to create world-class engineering professionals through innovative, modular programs. We are confident that together with TUM, we will be achieving more milestones in fostering the future ready technologist in India", said ArunKumar Pillai, Director General, NAMTECH.

About TUM Asia

TUM Asia, established in 2002 as the only overseas campus of the Technical University of Munich (TUM), brings German academic excellence to Asia. As a leading research-intensive university, TUM is ranked #28 globally (QS 2025) and has produced 19 Nobel laureates. TUM Asia offers Bachelor's and Master's Programs in fields such as Sustainable Food, Urban Transport, Logistics, Aerospace, Chemistry, and Electronics, in collaboration with top Singaporean universities. With over 3,000 graduates from 45 countries, TUM Asia provides a global launchpad for careers. It also offers lifelong learning courses in sustainable food, rail transport, and logistics through stackable certificates, enabling professionals to upskill towards graduate diplomas and master's degrees.

About NAMTECH

NAMTECH (New Age Makers' Institute of Technology) is a global, pioneering institution catalyzing Manufacturing, Engineering, and Technology (MET) space of the country. NAMTECH's transformative journey empowers enterprising young minds to be conscious technologists.

Manufacturing, Engineering, and Technology (MET) is an innovation-driven ecosystem of manufacturing and engineering industries that are being transformed through emerging cutting-edge digital technologies like AI, IIot, Robotics, Smart Manufacturing etc. to create impact at scale. The MET ecosystem fosters collaboration between academia, industry and society - shaping the makers of today into the leaders of tomorrow.

