Nandish Communication Honours Trailblazing Women Leaders at 'Most Powerful Women in Business 2025'

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 2: Nandish Communication successfully hosted the "Most Powerful Women in Business 2025", an exclusive recognition platform celebrating exceptional women leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, doctors, change-makers, and impact-driven professionals shaping India's future across industries. The event honoured women who have demonstrated excellence, leadership, resilience, and meaningful contribution in their respective fields.

This year's edition brought together a powerful community of achievers from business, healthcare, technology, FMCG, education, sustainability, law, wellness, creative industries and more, recognising those who continue to break barriers and redefine leadership.

2025 Honourees - Most Powerful Women in Business:

1. Aashita Khanna - Founder, Kama Health India (Service Excellence in Mental & Sexual Health): A licensed clinical psychologist and sex therapist making therapy and sexual wellness accessible nationwide through expert, compassionate care.

2. Aavika Chhawchharia - Founder, Honey & Dough (Excellence in Food Entrepreneurship): A visionary entrepreneur who scaled a homegrown bakery into one of Delhi NCR's most loved cafe chains.

3. Aishwarya Pendyala - Founder & CEO, EvaGreen Planet Jalna Pvt. Ltd. (Rising Woman Leader in Climate-Tech & Circular Economy): A sustainability leader driving renewable energy innovation through women-led green plants.

4. Ananya Sachdev - Founder, Uni Discovery & Career Discovery (Excellence in EdTech & Mentorship): A three-time EdTech founder reshaping global education pathways for students worldwide.

5. Anjini Sharma - Director, Ultra Flex Pvt. Ltd. (Outstanding Young Woman Leader - Under 40): A next-gen leader modernising one of India's leading flexible-packaging manufacturers.

6. Dr. Anshika Lekhi - IVF Specialist (Outstanding IVF & Fertility Expert of the Year): A leading gynecologist and fertility specialist known for compassionate reproductive care.

7. Asha Sharma - Founder, DN Trading (Visionary Leader in Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Packaging): A packaging innovator bringing sustainable, high-performance solutions to India's manufacturing sector.

8. Asma Korak Kahali - Founder, Rimbaa Group (Excellence in Facilities Management Services): A global business leader driving cross-border trade, procurement, and women's leadership.

9. Bhawana Bhatnagar - Founder, Casa Exotique (Most Powerful Women in Business: Luxury & Creative Enterprise): A creative leader celebrated for innovation and impact in luxury interiors.

10. Deepti G. - MD & CEO, Ozone Hospitals & SIMS Healthcare (Excellence in Healthcare Leadership & Innovation): A healthcare visionary driving transformation across hospitals, edtech, and skill development.

11. Harita Mehta - Advocate, Meher Legal Services (Excellence in Legal Services & Advocacy): A legal expert blending sharp counsel with empathetic leadership across public and private sectors.

12. Harlin Sachdeva - Founder & CEO, House of Makeup (Woman Entrepreneur of the Year - Beauty & Cosmetics): A clean-beauty champion reshaping India's cosmetic market with safe, high-performance products.

13. Indraani Singh - Founder & CEO, Literacy India (Woman Leader in Education, Empowerment & Social Impact): A social innovator transforming lives through education, skilling, and digital learning.

14. Isha Oswal - CEO & Co-Founder, JISA Softech Pvt Ltd. (Excellence in Deep-Tech & Indigenous Innovation): A cybersecurity leader breaking barriers and redefining India's deep-tech landscape.

15. Juhi Sharma - Founder & Director, Shubham Tyagi Foundation (Leadership in NGO & Community Upliftment): A social-impact leader uplifting underprivileged communities through education and health.

16. Jyoti Khanna - Principal, Little Planet Preschool (Most Powerful Woman in Preschool & Primary Education): A dedicated educator fostering holistic early-childhood learning.

17. Kamini Prasad - CEO & Director, MindLeaders Learning India Pvt Ltd (Woman Business Leader of the Year): A global leadership expert driving transformation across education and sustainable development.

18. Kavita Chokhani - Founder, Rani Rose (Founder of the Year - Emerging Brand): A design entrepreneur blending Indian artistry with European elegance in demi-fine jewellery.

19. Dr. Megha Tomar - Founder, My Checkup (Emerging Founder of the Year): A health-tech entrepreneur making diagnostics accessible through digital innovation.

20. Dr. Neha Jain - Bliss & Bless Clinic (Excellence in Gynecology & Obstetrics): A senior gynecologist managing high-risk pregnancies with decades of expertise.

21. Dr. Neha Singh - Founder, Kasha Kidney Clinic (Service Excellence in Dialysis & Renal Transplant Care): A nephrology expert advancing kidney care with clinical excellence.

22. Dr. Pooja Babbar - Consultant Medical Oncologist, Fortis Manesar (Excellence in Advanced Cancer Care): A leading oncologist providing personalised and precision-based cancer treatment.

23. Dr. Pooja Bajaj Wadhwa - IVF Specialist (Excellence in Gynecology, IVF & Reproductive Medicine): An IVF expert empowering hopeful couples with advanced reproductive care.

24. Pooja Sharma - Founder, Skinkaanti Ayurveda (Excellence in Natural Skincare & Handmade Soaps): A leader building India's largest handmade-soap workforce empowering 90% women.

25. Priya Malik - MD, Finesse (Excellence in Digital Marketing & Branding): A branding leader driving innovation, quality, and result-oriented marketing.

26. Priyanka Mehta - Dietician, The Nourished Life (Excellence in Diet & Nutrition Consultation): A nutrition expert helping people transform health through science-backed habits.

27. Puja Bansal - Founder, Blingbird (Visionary Woman Leader in Travel & Hospitality): A luxury travel curator crafting immersive, soulful global experiences.

28. Rashi Khanna - Founder & CEO, Kyaa Matlab Network (Most Powerful Content Creator of the Year 2025): A podcast entrepreneur shaping India's business storytelling ecosystem.

29. Richa Sharma - Co-founder, CURRYiT (Woman Entrepreneur of the Year - FMCG/Food Tech): A food-tech disruptor taking regional curry pastes to 25,000+ pincodes daily.

30. Roshni Ahirekar - Nutritionist (Excellence in Nutrition & Dietetics): A therapeutic-nutrition specialist guiding clients toward long-term health transformation.

31. Rupali Sharma - Founder & CEO, Aegte Lifescience (Excellence in Beauty & Personal Care): A beauty innovator creating trusted vegan, science-backed solutions.

32. Dr. Rakshita Shharma - Founder, Vagbhataa (Excellence in Angel Investing & Startup Ecosystem Leadership): An angel investor and CHRO advisor shaping global HR and startup ecosystems.

33. Dr. Richa Raj - Director, Ritzy Technology (Excellence in AI Innovation): An AI scientist driving patented innovations used globally across industries.

34. Dr. Richika Sahay Shukla - Founder & Medical Director, India IVF (Excellence in IVF & Infertility Treatment): A fertility expert delivering advanced reproductive solutions across India.

35. Dr. Roopakshi Pathania - Neurologist, VMI Palampur (Excellence in Neurology Care): A neurologist known for expert care in epilepsy, stroke, and neurological disorders.

36. Sai Dandekar - Legal Counsel (Excellence in International Legal Leadership): A strategic legal leader with global expertise in governance and compliance.

37. Dr. Sandeep Talwar - IVF Specialist (Excellence in Reproductive Medicine & IVF Leadership): A senior fertility expert with 30+ years in complex reproductive care.

38. Seema Bhatnagar - Founder & MD, Futopia Global (Excellence in IT Entrepreneurship): A tech entrepreneur building accessible, high-quality digital products.

39. Serah John - Founder & CEO, Music Pandit (Excellence in Education & EdTech): A visionary building one of India's most impactful online music schools.

40. Dr. Shachee Dalvi - Child & Women Psychologist (Service Excellence in Mental Health & Wellness): A specialist in therapeutic healing for children and women.

41. Shambhavi Srivastava - Co-founder & CEO, Intect (Visionary Leader in Deep-Tech & Cyber Security): A tech leader bridging AI, cybersecurity, and enterprise solutions.

42. Dr. Sheetal Vohra - Founder & Managing Partner, Vohra & Vohra IP Attorneys (Legal & IP Leadership): An IP expert with 25+ years shaping India's intellectual-property landscape.

43. Siddhi Sakhrani - Founder & Head Designer, Mehtaphor (Excellence in Destination Jewellery Design): A design innovator redefining contemporary jewellery craftsmanship.

44. Simran Bhasin - Dietician, Pretty Foods Diet Clinic (Best Clinical Dietitian): A clinical dietitian transforming lives through personalised nutrition.

45. Smita Chaturvedi - Vice Principal, Scindia School (Excellence in Transformational Leadership in Education): An education leader balancing heritage with modern learning.

46. Dr. Sneha Jha - Head of Radiation Oncology, MTMH (Excellence in Radiation Oncology): A cancer-care leader driving integrity-led, high-quality treatment.

47. Dr. Srinivasa Tejaswini Adada - Co-Founder & Director, Medhic.AI (Best Young Woman Entrepreneur - Under 40): An oncologist-turned-entrepreneur building tech-driven healthcare solutions.

48. Dr. Sujaya Banerjee - Founder & CEO, Capstone People Consulting (Excellence in Leadership & Culture Transformation): A global HR leader building inclusive, high-performance cultures.

49. Supriya Sawant - Founder & CEO, HR Innovate (Excellence in Human Resources): An HR expert delivering innovative and employee-centric solutions.

50. Surbhi Bhatia - Founder & CEO, The Mom Store (Excellence in Ecommerce): A purpose-driven founder empowering mothers through design-led products.

51. Swati Jha - Co-Founder & COO, SSA Compliance (Excellence in HR Compliance Consulting): A compliance leader bringing strategic HR and POSH expertise to organisations.

52. Tarang Indrayan Vaish - Founder & Director, Vivarang India (Visionary Woman - Handloom & Heritage Fashion): A cultural entrepreneur reviving Indian handloom and artisan communities.

53. Vandana Tolani - Founder & CEO, Convanto (Visionary Leader in Business Transformation): A global advisor who has empowered 450+ companies across 45 countries.

54. Dr. Vandana Boobna - Max Hospital (Contribution to Family Medicine & Primary Care): A senior internal-medicine expert championing public health and preventive care.

55. Veena Shenoy - Founder & CEO, Inclusiv (Excellence in Accessibility & Inclusion): A leader creating barrier-free workplaces and public spaces across India.

Event Partners;

Kyaa Matlab Network, India's fast-growing podcast ecosystem for business and leadership storytelling, partnered the event. The evening was hosted by Rashi Khanna, Founder & CEO, who is known for making business storytelling engaging, simplified, and experiential.

Rahul Mehta, founder of Nandish Communication expressed, "Most Powerful Women in Business 2025 is not just an event--it is a movement celebrating courage, leadership, and impact. Every woman honoured today is rewriting the playbook of success in her own way, and we are proud to create a platform that brings these stories to the forefront."

About Nandish Communication

Nandish Communication is a leading PR & Research Agency offering strategic communication, brand storytelling, digital PR, and insight-driven reputation building. The agency supports corporates, founders, startups, policymakers, and industry leaders in shaping narratives that elevate brand visibility and public trust.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)