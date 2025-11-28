Narasaraopeta Engineering College signs MoU with Curtin University Malaysia

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28: A prominent milestone achieved in the Education sector, expanding into international geographies, Narasaraopeta Engineering College (NEC) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Curtin University Malaysia, marking progress toward its mission of greater academic collaborations. Global engagement, broadening scholastic horizons, and garnering opportunities for all parties are deemed the pillars of this institutional partnership.

Narasaraopeta Engineering College has signed a memorandum of understanding with Curtin University Malaysia to open doors in the academic world. A renowned name in quality, innovation and research, Curtis University Malaysia brings its best to the table, proving a successful strategic measure for NEC to expand its global reach.

Held in Sarawak, Malaysia, the MoU was formally exchanged by Vice Chairman Chakravarthi Mittapalli and Director Smt Suhasini Mittapalli together with the Vice Chancellor of Curtin University Malaysia. The ceremony provided a platform for senior delegates from Curtis University Malaysia to interact with representatives from multiple global universities in attendance. To name a few, YB Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, Deputy Minister (Tourism), Malaysia, presented as the Chief Guest and NEC and Professor Vincent Lee Chieng Chen. NEC delivered its best faculty, Dr Venkata Shiva, Dr Raju Kolluri and Dr Sk Shareef to take part in the meet and establish its commitment to global integration. The move shows an interest and a great sense of leadership in forging connections that will stand the test of time.

A futuristic opportunity for growth and development, this collaboration shed light on measures such as student exchange programmes, faculty exchange, and training initiatives. Playing on the parties' strengths, research and development programmes are the highlight of the momentum. Not only will research projects be the highlight of the association, but academic conferences and workshops will also be at the forefront of the partnership's goals. Giving a cultural tangent, the Institutions will further establish a sense of social cohesion and prepare students for career advancement on a global scale.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairman Chakravarthi Mittapalli stated that the alliance will provide new international exposure for NEC students and faculty.

"From Narasaraopeta to the world, NEC takes a big leap forward with partnerships that elevate our students to an international stage. Our students get a chance to learn from the professors in person at Curtin University, giving the right medium to learn and grow."

Director Smt Suhasini Mittapalli adds that the association puts NEC on the map of international connections, leading to collaborations with exceptional institutions worldwide.

This MoU carries NEC's declaration of delivering excellence through education with global standards that offer students careers beyond national borders.

About Narasaraopeta Engineering College (NEC)

Established in 1998 by the Gayatri Educational Development Society (GEDS) with a permanent affiliation to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK), Narasaraopeta Engineering College (Autonomous) is an institution of great means. It is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and accredited with an 'A+' grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). With a campus that spans over 48 acres and offers a plethora of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in engineering, technology, management and allied disciplines.

With this collaboration, Narasaraopeta Engineering College has now expanded its roots to international borders, making leaps into the vast world of academia.

