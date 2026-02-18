Narayana Group Unveils The One School, Hyderabad, Plans Ten World-Class IB Campuses Across India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 18: The Narayana Group, a pioneer in the Indian education sector, has for several years aspired to diversify and meet the needs of the Indian education landscape. Over the past two years, we have invested significantly in assembling a world class team to achieve this objective. In line with this, I am pleased to announce our flagship project, The One School in Kondapur, Hyderabad, which will open in 2026. In 2027, we will launch a sprawling campus in the heart of Kokapet, Hyderabad.

Our vision is to create global Indians and through The One School we will deliver this. Our curriculum is aligned with the International Baccalaureate Programme and incorporates the best of the world's curricula including the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Singapore, Finland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Our plan is to open ten schools across India's metropolitan cities over the next decade. Each campus will feature exceptional facilities, a world-class curriculum and a market differentiator that will set us apart from other IB schools in the country.

One of our core beliefs at The One School is that we teach for the future, not just for the present. We also believe that the foundation of a great school is the quality of its teachers. To ensure we have the best, we will launch a bespoke teacher training institute that will equip our staff with all the necessary skills to teach the students of tomorrow and shape them to be the best version of themselves.

With a decade-long roadmap to establish ten world-class campuses across India's metropolitan cities, The Narayana Group is setting a new benchmark for the IB landscape. Our unique combination of a bespoke teacher training institute and a curriculum synthesized from the best of Finland, Singapore, UK, USA and the NCERT ensures that our growth is rooted in quality. The One School is our flagship promise: to deliver a future-proof education that equips students today for the challenges of tomorrow.

