National Consultation on Collective Action for the Godavari River Basin: A Landmark Event at the India CSR and ESG Summit 2024

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 25: The Godavari Initiative (TGI) successfully concluded its National Consultation on Collective Action for the Godavari River Basin, a pivotal event held during the India CSR and ESG Summit 2024 at Hotel Pullman, New Delhi. This landmark event highlighted the critical need for collective action to tackle the severe ecological challenges afflicting the Godavari River Basin. The consultation focused on developing the TGI Collective Action Charter, which aims to foster a shared vision for sustainable water management, driving impactful and long-term solutions for the region's water security.

A Collaborative Effort for Sustainable Water Management

Aligned with the CEO Water Mandate, TGI aims to promote sustainable management and source sustainability of the Godavari River Basin through collective action, knowledge sharing, and innovative water management practices. The consultation laid emphasis on the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration in fostering long-term solutions that benefit both people and the planet.

Key Highlights of the Consultation:

* Collaborative Efforts for Sustainability: The consultation underscored the importance of collective action in promoting sustainable water management practices. By leveraging the expertise and resources of various stakeholders, TGI aims to foster long-term solutions that ensure the health and resilience of the Godavari River Basin.

* Distinguished Panel of Experts: Graced by the presence of Shri Mukesh Sinha, Chairman, Godavari River Management Board, the event featured insightful discussions moderated by Navdeep Singh Mehram, Vice President, CSR & Sustainability, Diageo India. Esteemed panellists included Rishi Pathania, Head, CSR- UPL Group, Ms. Pratima Harite, Head Corporate Citizenship, Asia Pacific, Lenovo, Rishi Chawla, Vice President Corporate Affairs, Carlsberg, Dr. Richa Gautam, Senior General Manager, CSR & Sustainability, Schneider Electric, Siddhartha Iyer, Senior Manager CSR, ASK Asset & Wealth Management, Ms. Seema Pawaskar, DGM CSR & ESG | Head CSR, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, Rakesh Kumar Singh, Lead CSR, Signify India, and Vijay Vardhan, General Manager, ITC Social Investments.

* Strategic Discussions and Outcomes: Participants engaged in robust discussions on various aspects of water stewardship, climate resilience, and sustainable development. The consultation facilitated the exchange of best practices and innovative ideas, culminating in the development of an actionable roadmap for the sustainable management of the Godavari River Basin.

* Commitment to Collective Action: The event highlighted the shared responsibility of all stakeholders in safeguarding the Godavari River. Emphasising the need for a unified approach, the consultation called for strengthened partnerships and commitments to implement practical solutions that advance water stewardship and environmental sustainability.

The Godavari Gallery:

The Godavari Gallery, a cornerstone of the recent event, was unveiled to foster environmental awareness and underscore the importance of community involvement in water conservation. This initiative highlighted the comprehensive measures and projects spearheaded by TGI to rally support for the conservation of the Godavari River Basin in Maharashtra. The gallery's reception was exceptionally favourable, with the virtual reality booth--offering a vivid journey to the river's source--garnering particular acclaim. The inauguration was graced by Shri (Dr.) Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Government of India. The gallery also received commendations from the Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of India, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Distinguished guests Included Ms. Hina Nagarajan, MD & CEO, Diageo India, Padma Shri Savji Dholakia, Founder and Chairman, Hare Krishna Exports & Dholakia Foundation and Shri Mukesh Sinha, Chairman, Godavari River Management Board were other notable attendees of the exhibition.

A Call to Action

The National Consultation on Collective Action for the Godavari River Basin represents a significant step towards securing a sustainable future for this vital water resource. By uniting diverse stakeholders and fostering collaboration, TGI aims to develop and implement practical solutions that ensure the long-term health and resilience of the Godavari River Basin.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)