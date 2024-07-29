National Workshop on Integration of Indian Knowledge Systems in the Curriculum of English Literature

PNN Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 29: Jagran Lakecity University hosted an informative two-day workshop on the theme "Integrating Indian Knowledge System in the Curriculum of English Literature" on July 23rd and 24th, 2024 under the guidance of MP Higher Education. Organized by the Jagran School of Languages and Social Sciences, the workshop brought together esteemed educators, scholars, and policymakers to delve into the profound intersection of India's rich cultural heritage with contemporary education. The inaugural session commenced with a warm welcome from Prof Dr P.K. Biswas, Vice Chancellor of Jagran Lakecity University, who underscored India's potential to lead globally in education while preserving its deep-rooted cultural heritage.

Distinguished speakers included Dr Bharat Sharan Singh, Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission, who emphasized the implementation of NEP 2020 and the need for an India-centric curriculum. P.K. Dash, Former Additional Chief Secretary, of the Government of Madhya Pradesh, discussed the barriers in education and advocated for multilingualism and the application of Indian cultural heritage in modern learning.

The keynote addresses by Prof Dr S.K. Jain and Dr Abha Pandey further illuminated the workshop's theme. Prof Jain highlighted the impact of English on Indian traditions and urged a balanced approach that celebrates India's linguistic diversity. Dr Pandey, Chairman of the Board of Studies in English Literature at Rani Durgawati University, provided a comprehensive overview of NEP 2020's recognition of IKS, stressing its integration into higher education to foster a dynamic and culturally rich learning environment.

The workshop's discussions and paper presentations on Day 2 were equally enlightening, where faculty members and scholars engaged in rigorous brainstorming sessions on integrating IKS into curricula. Paper presenters explored diverse topics such as character building through ancient Indian texts, the representation of Indian cultural narratives in English literature, and the application of Rasa theory in literary analysis.

During the valedictory ceremony, Ashok Kadhel, Director, MP Hindi Granth Academy, also highlighted the need and significance of bringing in Indian Knowledge Systems in a robust way in the way literature is studied and decoded.

Reflecting on the workshop, Prof Diwakar Shukla, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Design at Jagran Lakecity University, expressed gratitude to all participants for their insightful contributions. He highlighted the workshop's significance in fostering a deeper understanding of India's literary and cultural heritage within the framework of global education.

