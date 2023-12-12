Naveen Jindal led Jindal Steel & Power honoured with CSR Excellence Award

Jindal Steel & Power Limited

New Delhi [India], December 12: Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), a global leader in the steel industry, has been conferred with the CSR Excellence Award by The CSR Journal in recognition of its outstanding contribution to the promotion of sports in rural and tribal areas of the country.

Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, presented the honour to the president and Group Head (CSR), Prashant Kumar Hota, in the presence of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, during a programme held on Dember 9, 20 2023, at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai. Renowned actor Amir Khan, noted poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas and various senior corporate executives were also present on the occasion.

Expressing her gratitude to the jury for the CSR Excellence Award, the Chairperson of the JSP Foundation, Shallu Jindal, said, "We are building an inclusive sports ecosystem by nurturing 25,000 rural and tribal sporting talents of the country and making enabling infrastructures for coaching and grooming those talents to bring glory to our countrymen." It is satisfying to see our sporting talents are now champions in national and international tournaments.".

Guided by the visionary leadership of Chairman Naveen Jindal, Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has played a significant role in advancing sports development in the rural and tribal regions of India. Through its social arm, the JSP Foundation, the steelmaker has been instrumental in fostering the growth of more than 25,000 sports enthusiasts, with a predominant focus on tribal-dominant geography. This inclusive effort includes nurturing approximately 5,000 budding hockey talents in the Sundargarh district of Odisha.

JSP's commitment to promoting athletic prowess among local youths embraces a holistic approach encompassing nutrition, coaching, and the development of essential sporting infrastructure. In the Keonjhar district, the company has been a driving force in nurturing Wushu players, providing coaching and training, access to quality infrastructure, and nutritional support. The remarkable achievements of these Wushu players, boasting 643 medals, including five international accolades, stand as a testament to the success of JSP's comprehensive support.

Recognising the need for fostering talent at an early stage, the company has established the Jindal Sports Hostel at Soyabali in the district, providing state-of-the-art residential facilities for 60 budding sports talent. JSP further extends its support to the women's football team in Raigarh and the girls' hockey team in Sundargarh, reinforcing its dedication to promoting gender-inclusive sports initiatives.

The OP Jindal Cricket Academy, a cornerstone of JSP's commitment to nurturing cricketing talent, has made a tangible impact, benefiting over 2,000 state cricket players in Chhattisgarh. As part of its overarching vision to create quality sports infrastructure, the company has renovated and upgraded the Raigarh Stadium in Chhattisgarh equipping it with international-level facilities such as a badminton court, basketball court, state-of-the-art gymnasium, multipurpose hall, and pavilion.

In addition to these initiatives, JSP actively organises sports tournaments in rural areas, amplifying its efforts to promote sports among the youth. This multifaceted approach underscores Jindal Steel & Power's commitment to creating a lasting impact on sports development, fostering talent, and nurturing a culture of wellness and athleticism in communities across various parts of India.

