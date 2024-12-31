Navitha Kallamadi's Curious Panda Launches Mindfulness Planners, Achieves Rs 1.4 Crore Revenue

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 31: In an increasingly competitive world, planning has emerged as the structure for success, particularly for students. From managing rigorous academic schedules and exam preparations to balancing personal aspirations, a well-thought-out plan can provide clarity, direction, and focus.

This need for intentional living and mindful organisation has created a niche market, which entrepreneurs like Navitha Kallamadi have tapped into with innovative solutions.

Born and raised in Anantapuram, Navitha is an inspiration to the young entrepreneurs. After her master's in Financial Technology from JNTUA, she started on a journey that would shape her as a multi-faceted entrepreneur. Early in her career, she was working with startups and consulting for many brands, which eventually led her to set up her first venture, ZFintech--a digital solutions company specializing in branding and marketing.

What her second startup, Curious Panda, really mirrors is her passion for creating the most impactful impact on lives.

Curious Panda is a movement toward mindful living and intentional growth rather than just a brand.

This company provides well-thought-out diaries, planners, and journals that are practical and inspirational at the same time and contain daily quotes from the Mahabharata and Bhagavad Gita. These tools promote thinking, planning, and living purposefully. Apart from products, Curious Panda offers therapy and counselling sessions designed according to the needs of students, parents, and corporate professionals.

Navitha's vision was born from a personal realisation: "Curiosity without direction can feel overwhelming. Planning your daily activities and tasks helps bring focus and clarity."

The uniqueness of Curious Panda lies in its customisation--planners are designed to cater to the specific needs of individuals, be they corporate employees or students seeking alignment between their interests and goals.

Addressing deeper issues, Navitha observed a communication gap between parents and children, where mismatched expectations often lead to frustration.

"Parents don't always understand their children's interests, and children hesitate to express their true passions. This creates resentment over time," she explains. Curious Panda bridges this gap through counselling sessions, fostering understanding and collaboration within families.

Like any entrepreneurial journey, Navitha's path was not without challenges. A defining moment was losing a major client deal worth Rs14 lakhs--a setback that initially shook her confidence.

However, her resilience shone through. "Failures happen in business all the time. The fact that my brand reached such a big company validated my efforts," she reflects.

Guided by her father's wisdom--"Business isn't just about profits; it's about perseverance"--Navitha emerged stronger and more determined.

As of the last financial year, Curious Panda has touched Rs 1.4 crore.

Navitha attributes her strength and perseverance to her parents. Her hardworking mother and father instilled in her the values of discipline, independence, and integrity. These principles shaped her approach to life and business. "They never limited me because I am a woman. Their support and encouragement have been my biggest assets," she says.

Her father's advice to avoid partnerships also guided her decision-making. When an investor demanded a 35% stake in her first venture, Navitha refused, choosing to retain control over her vision rather than compromise her principles.

While Curious Panda is at the heart of Navitha's entrepreneurial journey, her ambitions extend further. She plans to transition into the investments and wealth management space, blending her expertise in finance with her desire to empower individuals toward financial independence.

Her philosophy of life is deeply rooted in Dharma, which she defines as compassion and conscious living. "When guided by Dharma, your choices align with what is morally right and just," she says.

Navitha's advice to young dreamers is simple yet profound: "Always seek advice from those who have excelled in your field. You can't learn flying from a doctor; go to a pilot."

Navitha Kallamadi --from a curious child to a dynamic entrepreneur continues to inspire individuals to live with purpose, bridging gaps and empowering lives.

