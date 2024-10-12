Nearestate.in Unveils RealView360°: A Game-Changing Immersive Property Marketplace

PNN Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 12: Hyderabad-based PropTech startup Nearestate.in is set to revolutionize the real estate industry with the launch of RealView360°, an immersive virtual property marketplace designed to transform the home-buying experience. The platform enables users to explore properties and neighborhoods in full 360° virtual detail, providing a highly interactive and realistic experience from any location. Founded by VenkataRamana Guddeti and Rajesh Myakala, Nearestate.in is located in T-Hub, Hyderabad's premier startup incubator. The duo developed RealView360° in response to the challenges faced by buyers trying to assess properties from afar, especially in international markets. "When I relocated to Australia and tried to invest in properties in India, it was incredibly difficult to make decisions without physically visiting the locations," explains VenkataRamana Guddeti, Founder of Nearestate.in. "That's when the idea for RealView360° took shape--a platform where users could virtually explore properties in a way that mimics real-life visits. Our goal is to break down geographical barriers and make the real estate search process more accessible, engaging, and transparent."

Revolutionizing Property Exploration

RealView360° leverages advanced virtual reality (VR) and geospatial technology to offer homebuyers an immersive experience that traditional listings cannot provide. The platform's intuitive design allows users to virtually "walk" through properties, exploring each room and corner as though they were physically present. It also enables users to get a sense of the surrounding neighborhood, including nearby amenities, local infrastructure, and overall community vibe.

"For international buyers or people relocating to different cities, this platform solves a major issue--how to make informed decisions without being there in person," says Rajesh Myakala, Co-Founder and CEO of Nearestate.in. "RealView360° is more than just a viewing tool. It's a complete virtual marketplace that brings properties to life, helping buyers make confident decisions and sellers present their properties in a dynamic, engaging way."

Bridging the Gap for Global Buyers

With RealView360°, Nearestate.in aims to redefine the global real estate market by removing the limitations of distance. Buyers from across the world can now tour properties located in different cities or countries without leaving their homes. Whether it's a first-time homebuyer exploring options in a new neighborhood or an investor evaluating properties abroad, RealView360° offers an unprecedented level of convenience and accessibility.

Key Features of RealView360°:

Immersive 360° Property Tours: Users can explore every detail of a property from their device, gaining a true-to-life perspective of the space.

Neighborhood Insights: The platform enables users to virtually explore the surrounding areas, including nearby schools, restaurants, and parks.

Global Access: Buyers from anywhere in the world can tour properties and evaluate potential investments without geographic constraints.

Enhanced Listings for Sellers: Real estate agents and developers can elevate their listings with high-resolution virtual tours, attracting more serious buyers and boosting credibility.

A New Standard for Real Estate Transactions

Real estate professionals are already recognizing the impact RealView360° can have on the market. By providing potential buyers with a more detailed and immersive experience, the platform is helping to drive buyer engagement and increase the likelihood of successful transactions.

"RealView360° sets a new standard for how properties are showcased," says Rajesh Myakala. "It's not just about seeing the property; it's about experiencing it. This level of interaction builds trust and allows for better decision-making on both ends."

Early adopters of the platform, including real estate agents and buyers, have praised its ability to provide a comprehensive view of properties without the need for physical site visits.

Pushing the PropTech Boundaries

The founders are already planning future updates to the platform, including augmented reality (AR) features that will allow users to visualize homes with different furniture or design elements. Nearestate.in is committed to staying at the forefront of PropTech (property technology), continually enhancing the RealView360° experience with new innovations.

"As the PropTech industry grows, we want to remain leaders in pushing the boundaries of what's possible," says VenkataRamana Guddeti. "Our vision is to make RealView360° the go-to platform for property exploration worldwide."

Nearestate.in is an innovative PropTech startup recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Startup India initiative (DIPP165602). Based in T-Hub, Hyderabad, Nearestate.in aims to transform the real estate industry by making the property search and buying process more immersive and accessible. Their flagship product, RealView360°, allows users to explore properties and neighborhoods through advanced 360° virtual tours. Combining VR and GIS technology, Nearestate.in is poised to disrupt the global real estate market by making property exploration easier, more transparent, and accessible to buyers anywhere in the world.

