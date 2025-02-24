Neela Mediatech Pioneers the Future of IP-Based Gaming in India with Gada Electronics

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: Neela Mediatech, a trailblazing Indian gaming studio, is redefining the gaming landscape by leveraging beloved intellectual properties to create interactive entertainment experiences. By expanding the universe of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beyond television, the company has transformed the iconic show into a multi-platform gaming phenomenon.

The studio's latest release, Gada Electronics, has emerged as a top game in mobile gaming, proving that nostalgia-driven storytelling combined with strategic gameplay can drive massive engagement. The game has achieved remarkable milestones, ranking #2 among all App Store games in India, surpassing PUBG, and also securing the #1 position in the Adventure & Simulation category on iOS. With over 5 million downloads across Android and iOS, Gada Electronics manages a D1 retention of 35% as well. With Gada Electronics, Neela Mediatech has set a new benchmark for Indian IP-driven gaming.

Unlike traditional simulation games, Gada Electronics allows players to step into the shoes of Jethalal Gada, one of India's most beloved TV characters, as they manage and expand his iconic electronics store. The game integrates elements of business strategy, resource management, and decision-making, making it both entertaining and intellectually engaging.

India's mobile gaming market has long been dominated by battle royale and casual games, but Neela Mediatech has taken a unique approach by harnessing local intellectual properties that deeply resonate with Indian audiences.

Commenting on this success, Asit Kumarr Modi, Founder of Neela Mediatech, said, "For years, Indian audiences have loved the world of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. With Gada Electronics, we've given them a way to engage with the brand in an interactive format. This success proves that Indian IP-driven gaming has the potential to rival global franchises." With an established fan base, the game has witnessed exceptional user engagement, retention, and organic adoption, further demonstrating the power of homegrown IPs in India's gaming industry.

The success of Gada Electronics reflects a larger transformation in India's gaming sector. The country's gaming market is projected to reach $8.36 billion by 2030, with simulation games alone crossing 1 billion downloads in 2023. Business simulation gaming is expected to grow from $2.5 billion in 2023 to $5.8 billion by 2032.

Harjeet Chhabra, CEO of Neela Mediatech, highlighted the shift in the industry, stating, "For years, Hollywood and global gaming giants have capitalized on IP-driven gaming--whether it's Marvel, Star Wars, or Pokemon. India has an equally rich library of beloved franchises, and we are just scratching the surface of its gaming potential."

Following the overwhelming success of Gada Electronics, Neela Mediatech is focused on expanding its IP-driven gaming portfolio. The company is working on new Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah-themed edutainment app for kids aged 2-6. Plans are also underway for interactive storytelling experiences featuring beloved TMKOC characters.

By seamlessly blending nostalgia, storytelling, and technology, Neela Mediatech is not just creating games--it is building a dynamic gaming ecosystem for Indian audiences. From television screens to mobile gaming, the future of IP-driven gaming has arrived, and Neela Mediatech is leading the charge.

Download Gada Electronics now from

Google play store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.neelamediatech.gadaelectronics & hl=en_US

Apple Store:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/gada-electronics-business-inc/id6474658309.

About Neela Mediatech

Neela Mediatech is led by the visionary Asit Kumarr Modi. Under his leadership, Neela Film Productions ventured into new-age digital businesses through its subsidiary, Neela Mediatech, which focuses on gaming, animation, and merchandise, further expanding the legacy of creativity and innovation. Asit Kumarr Modi is the creative force behind a wide array of fiction and non-fiction shows for leading broadcasters, including Sony SET, Sony SAB, Colors, and Star Plus. Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah remains the crown jewel of Neela Film Productions, celebrated for its unique characters, dialogues, and cultural impact. The iconic show has been at the forefront of Indian television for 16 years, with over 4,000 episodes to its credit. Modi has poured heart and soul into the creation of these characters and stories ensuring that their creative endeavours have brought joy to millions.

For media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | Hunk Golden and Media

9820184099 | sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)