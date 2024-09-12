Neela Mediatech's 2D animated series, inspired by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, bags ANN AWARD at Animation & More Summit 2024

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: Neela Mediatech, the new-age digital venture led by the visionary creator Asit Kumarr Modi has been making animated rhymes for toddlers, casual mobile games for all as well as a PLAYSCHOOL app for kids ages 2-6 years. They have more than 10 Mn subscribers for their rhymes in multiple Indian languages and also get more than 10Mn views a day from these parents and kids. Their games have more than 5 Mn downloads on mobile devices. Neela Mediatech recently bagged the Best Social Media Content - ANN Award for 'Chai Piyo Biscuit Khao' at the Animation & More Summit 2024. The animated series is being created for a family audience and this animated video was released on social media as a part of this series. Chai Piyo Biscuit Khao went viral on social media, emerging as a fan favourite among viewers.The award-winning content stands as a testament to creativity and innovation, perfectly capturing the light-hearted humour that is the hallmark of the show.

Asit Kumarr Modi, the creator of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Founder and MD of Neela Mediatech Pvt. Ltd. said, "At Neela Mediatech, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of digital storytelling with our animated content in 2D as well as 3D, based on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. This 2D series is designed to appeal to a broader family audience. The series will be accessible across platforms, including our own channels as well as OTT and TV. Additionally, we are also developing a full-length animation film for a global audience ,based on this series, further expanding its reach and impact.

We are making huge investments in this venture as India's animation industry is expanding rapidly. Beyond animation, we are actively into Web3 gaming, merchandise, and gamified education as well. The future holds tremendous value for our business as we leverage emerging technologies to create immersive experiences for our audience. We will continue to innovate and explore new opportunities, not only to grow the TMKOC IP but also to make a lasting impact on the entertainment landscape in India and globally."

Harjeet Chhabra, CEO, Neela Mediatech further added that, "The Characters of our live action show, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah are animated in their construct. Hence extending them into the world of animation is even more fun as we can go take them beyond the possibilities of live action. The response from audience and critique both to our animated content validates our hypothesis that a family audience can find this form and format engaging."

About Neela Mediatech

Neela Mediatech is led by the visionary Asit Kumarr Modi. Under his leadership, Neela Film Productions ventured into new-age digital businesses through its subsidiary, Neela Mediatech, which focuses on gaming, animation, and merchandise, further expanding the legacy of creativity and innovation.

Asit Kumarr Modi is the creative force behind a wide array of fiction and non-fiction shows for leading broadcasters, including Sony SET, Sony SAB, Colors, and Star Plus.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah remains the crown jewel of Neela Film Productions, celebrated for its unique characters, dialogues, and cultural impact. The iconic show has been at the forefront of Indian television for 16 years, with over 4,000 episodes to its credit.

Modi has poured heart and soul into the creation of these characters and stories ensuring that their creative endeavours have brought joy to millions.

For media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | Hunk Golden and Media

9820184099 | sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)