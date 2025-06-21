Neela Soans Honours Selfless Yoga Teachers on World Yoga Day

VMPL

Mira-Bhayandar (Maharashtra) [India], June 21: Marking the global celebration of International Yoga Day on June 21, 2025, noted wellness advocate and community leader Neela Soans took a deeply human and inclusive approach to the occasion by honoring yoga teachers who have been offering free yoga classes in Mira-Bhayandar's neighborhoods, public spaces, and marginalized communities.

Breaking away from the traditional focus on celebrity instructors and luxury wellness experiences, Soans organized a felicitation ceremony to recognize the vital, yet often overlooked, contribution of volunteer yoga teachers. These unsung heroes have been providing access to yoga practices for many years without charging any fees, driven by their passion for community wellness and belief in the transformative power of yoga.

The event was held at the Amritvan Udyan, Poonam Garden and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Udyan, Meera-Bhayandar and brought together over 33 yoga instructors who have dedicated their time to serving various groups including low-income families, the elderly, people with disabilities, women's collectives, and even recovering patients in charitable health centers.

In a heartfelt address, Neela Soans emphasized the importance of democratizing wellness and making yoga accessible to all, regardless of socioeconomic background.

"Yoga is a universal gift. These teachers have chosen to offer it unconditionally--not for fame or profit, but from a place of deep compassion and service," Soans said. "Their work reminds us that wellness is not a luxury, it is a basic right."

Each honored teacher received a Certificate of Contribution to Community Wellness. The initiative is part of Soans's larger mission to build equitable access to health and well-being. The initiative has already garnered praise from wellness professionals and public health experts.

