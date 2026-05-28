Neokred's Blutic Evolves into an Omni-Service Compliance Powerhouse with the Launch of Advanced GRC Modules

India PR Distribution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28: Neokred, a leading digital infrastructure provider specializing in Profiling, Payments, and Privacy, today announced a major expansion of its flagship consent management platform, Blutic.

With the launch of its new Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) modules, Blutic has officially transformed from a standalone consent manager into a fully omni-service platform for end-to-end enterprise compliance and controls.

In an era defined by stringent data privacy laws like India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, businesses are struggling to manage fragmented data landscapes.

A single regulatory oversight or data breach can result in severe financial and reputational damage. By integrating GRC capabilities directly into its existing privacy-first infrastructure, Blutic now allows enterprises to manage user consent, mitigate operational risks, and automate regulatory reporting--all from a single, centralized dashboard.

Bridging the Gap Between Privacy and Governance

Originally launched to empower businesses and individuals with transparent, time-based consent management, Blutic's evolution addresses a critical market need: the convergence of user privacy and enterprise risk management.

The new GRC modules eliminate the need for disjointed compliance tools, offering businesses an interconnected framework that aligns corporate objectives with regulatory demands. This omni-service approach ensures that every data exchange is secure, auditable, and strictly governed by privacy-by-design principles.

Key Capabilities of Blutic's GRC Modules:

Holistic Data Governance: Establishes clear policies and structures across the organization, ensuring data is mapped, utilized, and stored transparently while aligning with overall business objectives.

Proactive Risk Management: Features real-time threat monitoring and anomaly detection to identify, assess, and mitigate internal and external vulnerabilities before they escalate.

Automated Regulatory Compliance: Replaces manual, cumbersome paperwork with automated compliance checks and dynamic workflows that continuously adapt to evolving legal frameworks, including the DPDP Act.

Omni-Service Integration: Seamlessly embeds into existing digital infrastructures via API connectors, ensuring that risk and compliance controls are applied universally across all touchpoints.

Leadership Perspectives

"In the modern digital economy, trust is the ultimate currency, and consent is just the foundation," said Rohith Reji, CEO of Neokred. "With the introduction of our new GRC modules, Blutic is no longer just about managing user permissions. We are providing enterprises with a 360-degree platform to scale responsibly, turning compliance from a cost center into a competitive advantage."

Rohit Badri, Associate Director of Compliance and Risk at Neokred, emphasized the operational impact: "By integrating GRC directly into our consent architecture, we are giving compliance teams a centralized command center. This omni-service approach allows organizations to proactively identify risks and automate complex regulatory reporting without disrupting their daily operations."

Adding a strategic view, Gopal Hosur, Advisor to Neokred, stated: "The transition from a siloed consent manager to a comprehensive GRC platform is a pivotal milestone for Blutic. In a landscape where regulatory scrutiny is intensifying, businesses need an interconnected framework that embeds governance into their very DNA, and Blutic delivers exactly that."

About Blutic by Neokred

Blutic is India's futuristic data compliance and user empowerment platform, built by Neokred. Designed to safeguard businesses against evolving regulations, Blutic provides a centralized solution for dynamic consent management, regulatory automation, and enterprise governance. By putting privacy and compliance at the core of digital infrastructure, Blutic enables businesses to scale responsibly while granting users unprecedented control over their digital footprints.

For more information, visit Blutic website - www.blutic.club

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