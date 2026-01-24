NeoZAP Credits Free Gold to Users After Kohli's Century in the IND-NZ Final ODI

HT Syndication

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 23: On 21 January, NeoZAP distributed free gold "worth crores" to its users inside their gold accounts. The giveaway was first announced in a viral social media post by Gurgaon-based fintech founder and content creator Rayan Malhotra on Instagram, where he said that ₹10 crore worth of gold would be distributed to app users if Virat Kohli scored a century in any match of the India-New Zealand ODI series.

The credited benefit was reflected as digital 24K gold inside users' gold accounts, with many users claiming their free gold.

The giveaway is being executed inside the NeoZAP app, where all users can claim their free gold until 23 January, 11:59 PM. The claim window applies to all users, including new sign-ups within the claim window.

NeoZAP app lets users buy & sell gold digitally (as low as ₹50) and earn an additional 5% return over gold's annual market appreciation by leasing it to popular jewellery brands like BlueStone & Tanishq.

Hailed as one of India's biggest gold giveaways, the campaign is receiving a strong response online, with high participation visible across social media.

NeoZAP is a product by NeoFinity - a fintech venture backed by Neo Group.

