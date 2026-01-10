NeoZAP Founder Announces ₹10 Crore Gold Celebration Campaign Ahead of India-New Zealand ODI Series

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], January 10: Gurgaon-based fintech founder and NeoZAP CEO Rayan Malhotra has announced a ₹10 crore gold celebration campaign on the NeoZAP app, coinciding with the upcoming India-New Zealand ODI series starting January 11.

The announcement was made through a widely shared Instagram video.

Kohli, who currently stands at 84 international centuries, needs 16 more to equal Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of 100 hundreds. In a video posted on Instagram, Rayan points out that Kohli has a limited number of matches left in his career, making every innings count.

"If Virat scores even one century in this series, I will give away ₹10 crore worth of gold to users on NeoZAP," Malhotra says in the video which is circling around the social media.

As part of the campaign, NeoZAP plans to distribute gold rewards to users during the ODI series. The initiative is positioned as a community celebration campaign, with reward distribution governed by predefined terms available within the NeoZAP app.

NeoZAP app lets users buy & sell gold digitally (as low as ₹50) and get an additional 5% return over gold's annual market appreciation by leasing it to popular jewellery brands like BlueStone. Known for offering a virtual 'Gold Account' with HDFC Bank, it further allows users to withdraw their gold balance anytime as cash or physical jewellery at Tanishq stores through their association with SAFEGOLD.

NeoZAP is a product by NeoFinity - a fintech venture backed by Neo Group.

This is not the first time Malhotra has distributed gold to his audience. Last year, he gave free gold to over 200,000 followers on Instagram on the occasion of his birthday, a move that saw wide participation and social media engagement.

As India prepares to face New Zealand, the campaign has already sparked conversation online, with the video generating strong organic traction across social media platforms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)