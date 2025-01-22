Netstager Technologies Launches Middle East Operations with UAE Expansions

VMPL

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 22: Netstager Technologies, an established digital agency based in India, achieved a considerable milestone in its global expansion journey by establishing itself in the UAE. Registered under the name Talyro Global LLC at the Shams Business Center in Sharjah Media City, the company will now be able to tap into the UAE's growing digital transformation landscape.

This expansion is a significant turning point for Netstager, which will now be able to utilise its decade-long expertise in digital marketing solutions within the UAE's dynamic and lucrative business ecosystem. The company's physical presence in UAE will allow it to offer tailored, local digital solutions to customers looking for digital marketing, software, or website development while maintaining its high service standards.

Netstager Technologies was founded in 2013 by Prajeesh K.K. with just three employees in Kozhikode, Kerala, who was later joined by his friends Ujwal HR. and Prabeesh A. with Mr. Vijith Sivadasan as an investor. The company now has more than 70 professionals without relying on external funding. Based out of UL Cyberpark, the company offers various services, including digital marketing, performance marketing, search engine optimisation, website design and development, mobile app development, and custom software solutions. It also sells and implements products such as Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Zoho Books and Freshdesk.

As Netsatger has grown to become the official partner of global tech giants like Google, Meta, Microsoft, Zoho, and AWS, the company is well-prepared to cater to the sophisticated technological needs of the UAE's business community.

"We are thrilled to begin operations in the UAE," shares Prajeesh K.K., Founder of Netstager Technologies. "This expansion represents a significant step in our journey as we bring our proven expertise to a new market, offering world-class digital solutions tailored to meet the needs of businesses in the region."

Considering Netstager's long-standing expertise, service quality, and continuous growth, the company sees the UAE expansion as a significant step towards its vision of global expansion.

