Network18 accelerates India's green mobility journey with the first edition of 'Green Bharat' conclave

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 17: Network18, India's leading media conglomerate, concluded the inaugural edition of Green Bharat, an annual conclave in collaboration with Ola Electric, India's largest pure-play electric vehicle (EV) company. The event aimed to shape the narrative for India's transition to sustainable mobility by addressing the economic, environmental, and societal benefits of EVs, while tackling the key challenges hindering their widespread adoption.

This landmark event brought together policymakers, manufacturers, industry pioneers, and sustainability advocates to chart a unified roadmap for the future of electric mobility in India. Distinguished guests, including Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, and Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, graced the conclave as Guests of Honour.

Speaking at the event, Nitin Gadkari emphasised, "Over the years, we have achieved incredible progress in the green mobility segment. Our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious vision for India's sustainable future has set us on the right path, and the sky is truly the limit. With the current ecosystem of knowledge and wealth, coupled with an increasing number of young minds driving research and innovation, I am confident that India will become the largest EV manufacturing hub within the next five years."

Piyush Goyal echoed this sentiment, stating, "India's green mobility revolution is well underway, driven by transformative initiatives like FAME I and II, empowering the EV industry to achieve self-reliance and establish itself as a global manufacturing hub. As one of the world's largest first-time vehicle markets, India holds a unique opportunity to lead the EV transition. The government is committed to fostering innovation, building robust infrastructure, and ensuring sustainability is at the core of every policy decision. Through Mission LiFE and a collective focus on green energy, we are driving towards a cleaner, greener, and more self-reliant future."

Commenting on the success of the event, Avinash Kaul, Chief Executive Officer - Network18 (Broadcast) & Managing Director of AETN18, said, "India stands at the threshold of a transformative shift in mobility, driven by the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious vision for a sustainable and self-reliant future. The Green Bharat platform has brought together visionaries, innovators, and policymakers to shape the narrative of this pivotal moment in our country's history. This event was more than a discussion--it was a coming together of minds to forge a collective path towards accelerating EV adoption- in India and globally, overcoming challenges, and building a robust ecosystem. The conversations here underscored a deeper cultural pivot, where sustainability and innovation converge to redefine mobility in India. By fostering collaboration and creating a sense of shared purpose, Green Bharat has demonstrated the power of collective action in shaping not just industries but the mindset of an entire nation. This summit marks the beginning of a unified effort to make India a global leader in green mobility."

Green Bharat is a transformative platform that fosters dialogue, collaboration, and innovation within the Indian EV ecosystem. Through multi-stakeholder discussions, it seeks to promote actionable solutions and policy advocacy that will help position India as a global EV hub.

The conclave also comprehensively analysed India's EV landscape, exploring technological advancements, economic opportunities, and environmental imperatives. By addressing the challenges and identifying strategies to overcome them, Green Bharat aims to inspire collective action toward a greener, more sustainable future for the nation.

