New Gurugram: A Rising New Downtown

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 7: Gurugram, once a suburban extension of Delhi, has now risen to become one of India's most coveted real estate destinations. With its towering skyline, world class infrastructure, and thriving corporate presence, the city has firmly established itself as the nerve center of modern urban living. In this transformation, micro-markets like New Gurugram are leading the charge, setting new benchmarks for premium living and solidifying Gurugram's position as a dynamic real estate hub.

Prominent players such as DLF, Sobha and Conscient are delivering landmark developments at New Gurugram from sector 76 to 80 that would appeal to both end-users and investors. Worlds largest American Express office has recently opened here. Sector 80 in New Gurugram is going to be a hub to a 200 acre residential township developed by HSIIDC. With its strategic location and seamless connectivity via NH-48, Dwarka Expressway, and the upcoming RRTS corridors, it is emerging as the epicenter of Gurugram's growth. As Gurugram evolves into a global city, Sector 80 is set to mirror the sophistication of downtowns worldwide.

The area's rising property values, driven by high demand among educated, well-travelled professionals aged 35 to 60, reflect its growing stature. As per a report by Anarock, NCR's New Gurugram, saw price increases ranging from 40 per cent to 50 per cent. A recently launched luxury housing project by Conscient, "Parq" at Sector 80 has achieved an impressive price appreciation from Rs. 14,500 to Rs. 17,000 per sq. ft. in six months of its launch. Parq is being constructed by Shapoorji Pallonji Engineering & Construction.

Conscient Infrastructure Private limited has established itself as a leader in luxury real estate development both in Gurugram and Goa. It has recently completed Elevate, a two million sqft luxury development at Golf Course Extension Road along with Hines India Real Estate Pvt. Ltd., which is one of the largest and most respected real estate organizations in the world. Their joint venture Development Management firm, Elevate Homes is also developing Elevate Reserve, a mix use luxury project in the same area, which was launched late last year and was sold out within days of its launch. Conscient continues to build on its decade long legacy of excellence and delivery in the real estate industry. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, the Group develops premium condominiums, luxury villas, and value housing in collaboration with globally acclaimed architects and consultants, setting benchmarks in modern living.

