New Intelics Cloud Analysis Indicates Potential 30-40% Cost Optimisation for Indian Enterprises Through Domestic Cloud Adoption

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: Intelics Cloud today released a data-driven industry analysis indicating that Indian enterprises may achieve 30-40% cost optimisation by adopting domestic cloud platforms that offer transparent pricing, INR-based billing and locally governed infrastructure. The analysis evaluates the operational and financial impact of foreign cloud dependency, including indirect costs related to FX exposure, egress fees, proprietary service layers and mandatory support models.

The findings show that many Indian organisations experience unpredictable year-on-year cost escalations on global platforms, particularly in workloads requiring high I/O performance, storage-intensive environments and AI computation. Domestic cloud providers, by comparison, offer local data residency, lower-latency compute performance and simplified compliance alignment with the DPDP Act 2023--factors increasingly relevant for organisations operating in regulated or data-sensitive sectors.

The analysis also points to the operational benefit of integrated CSP/MSP models, which reduce reliance on multiple third-party partners and provide consolidated visibility across infrastructure, security and governance.

Sharing his insights, Satyamohan Yanambaka, CEO, Intelics Cloud, commented, "Enterprises are reassessing the total cost of cloud ownership, particularly as compliance and governance frameworks evolve. Our analysis indicates that domestic cloud infrastructure can provide both financial and operational advantages, supported by transparent billing models and locally governed data environments. The intention is not to compare providers, but to help organisations make well-informed decisions based on their long-term digital priorities."

With growth in data-intensive workloads and AI-led processes, predictable resource allocation and governance-led performance have become central to enterprise cloud planning. Local cloud infrastructure enables organisations to maintain stronger oversight on data movement and regulatory alignment, supporting broader digital transformation initiatives.

About Intelics Cloud:

Intelics Cloud is a provider of bespoke cloud solutions, committed to delivering high-performance, secure, and customisable services tailored to the unique needs of each client. With a focus on innovation and excellence, we guide enterprises towards future-centric digital solutions, prioritising unparalleled security measures to safeguard data and infrastructure. The company offers personalised approach and cost-effective strategies which empower businesses to succeed in the evolving digital landscape, making Intelics Cloud the trusted partner for harnessing the full potential of the digital age.

For more information, please visit www.intelicscloud.com

Contact:

Corporate Communications - corp.comm@writercorporation.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)