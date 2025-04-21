Next Communications Launches Airtime as a Service: "Helping Travel Brands in India Drive Loyalty and Revenue"

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 21: Next Communications, a global telecom disruptor specializing in the travel sector and enabling businesses to launch branded mobile services, has announced its entry into the Indian market through a local entity and a DoT licensee. As more Indians explore international destinations than ever before, staying connected on the move has become both essential and expensive. Local SIM cards and international data recharges often come with high costs and limited flexibility. Next Communications bridges this gap by helping businesses offer seamless, brand-led mobile connectivity solutions tailored for Indian travellers abroad. If you're a business or brand dependent on the Indian travel industry and trying to better connect with your consumer, there's great news for you.

Next Communications unlocks the power of Airtime as Currency to leverage and drive greater consumer engagement, loyalty, and retention, while even opening up avenues for incremental revenue.

With integrations across 600+ mobile operators and coverage in over 190 countries, the platform empowers enterprises -- from travel and hospitality to fintech and retail -- to create frictionless, global communication experiences for their customers on the go.

Challenges in Business-Customer Connectivity:

Telecom services are vital for business communication and customer relations. Traditional telecom providers struggle to keep up with disruptive changes brought by digital-first companies, which operate without the limitations of outdated technologies. As business needs evolve, comprehensive, end-to-end solutions are required to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and foster innovation. This is where Next Communications comes in, offering a flexible, globally scalable solution that allows businesses to easily launch their own branded mobile services.

Key challenges in mobile network infrastructure include:

* Global Connectivity: Ensuring reliable, cost-effective communication across regions is challenging for employees, customers, and stakeholders.

* Customer Engagement: Personalized communication services are key to enhancing customer experiences and driving brand loyalty and revenue growth.

* Operational Efficiency: Effective mobile connectivity is needed to streamline internal communication, optimize logistics, and manage distributed teams.

Jignesh Dave, Founder & MD of Next Communications, highlights these trends and reflects on his journey from Jamnagar to leading global markets across Asia, Africa, and Europe. He identified a critical gap--businesses lacked a seamless, end-to-end, reliable global connectivity solution.

"Overcoming market differences, technological integration, and compliance, we built a robust infrastructure to support businesses worldwide. My advice to entrepreneurs: Dream big, start small. Solve real problems, stay resilient, and always prioritize customers. Entrepreneurship is about impact and a legacy of innovation."

Next Communications offers seamless connectivity across Europe, Africa, and Asia, providing businesses with a flexible, scalable solution to launch branded mobile services. Key features include:

* Comprehensive Connectivity: Airtime, offered as a service, enables brands and businesses to onboard customers anytime, anywhere, with flexible and seamless global connectivity across voice, SMS, and data through both eSIM and physical SIM.

* Quick Market Entry: A plug-and-play model that enables businesses to launch without upfront costs.

* Global Coverage: Integration with 600+ mobile operators, covering 98% of the global landmass.

* Value-Oriented Options: Freemium and premium plans tailored to meet diverse business needs.

* Airtime as Revenue: Helping businesses turn airtime into a currency for increased revenue and customer loyalty.

* Freemium Model: Offering businesses the chance to test services with variable financial commitments and no fixed costs.

* Technological Advancements: Using AI and machine learning to optimize subscriber management.

Next Communications supports businesses across sectors, including travel, banking, fintech, sports, media, and entertainment. With its India launch, the company aims to democratize mobile network access and help Indian enterprises build future-ready customer communication channels.

"From Jamnagar to Europe, Africa, and now India -- it's been a journey of building global infrastructure brick by brick," adds Dave. "We believe India is ready for the next wave of telecom innovation, one that's built for businesses, not just consumers."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)