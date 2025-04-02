NIF Global 'The Runway' Elevates Emerging Talent at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2: NIF Global 'The Runway' at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, once again proved its mettle as a powerhouse of young design talent, serving as a launchpad for visionary collections that captivated audiences and industry stalwarts alike. Bollywood's Glam Queen, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, graced the runway as the showstopper, encouraging and embodying the spirit of innovation and creativity that the NIF Global nurtures in its students.

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI celebrates a milestone of 25 years in shaping Indian fashion, standing as India's premier fashion platform, renowned for fostering creative expression and groundbreaking design. As an institution committed to nurturing future design leaders, NIF GLOBAL, a venture of the New York Institute of Fashion, Inc. (A corporation registered in the USA), participation underscores its dedication to providing a global platform for its students to shine. 'The Runway' serves as a testament to NIF Global's legacy of innovation and creativity, opening doors for young talent to make their mark in the fashion industry. NIF Global's commitment to fostering young creative talent was echoed by Tisha Khosla, who represented NIF Global, as she shared her thoughts on the showcase: "It is truly remarkable to witness the incredible talent and dedication of our students come to life on such a prestigious platform. At NIF Global, we believe in nurturing raw talent and providing a platform where young designers can bring their creative visions to life and 'The Runway' at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI embodies this vision. From over 250 student entries from across NIF Global centres, only the most exceptional collections were chosen to be mentored and showcased at 'The Runway'. Our students, not just in fashion but also in interior design, have seamlessly collaborated to create a cohesive and immersive experience that embodies the essence of Urban Nomads. We are immensely grateful to Nushrratt Bharuccha for her unwavering support in encouraging our student designers and for embracing this stage with their visionary collections."

The evening unfolded as a celebration of bold ideas and craftsmanship, with student designers from NIF Global campuses across India pushing boundaries and exploring diverse inspirations. Each collection narrated a unique story, brought to life by cutting-edge techniques and thoughtful design.

Kritika Kachhara and Shruti Kotecha from NIF Global Mumbai Ghatkopar presented "Stitched in Motion," a collection inspired by the fluidity of urban nomads. Featuring Sashiko embroidery reminiscent of cityscapes and crafted from jute-khadi blends in neutral tones, the collection championed androgynous silhouettes and versatility, prioritizing functionality and effortless self-expression.

Aanya Mutta and Krishna Thacker from NIF Global Gandhinagar unveiled "Arctic Voyage," inspired by the resilient Arctic tern. Cotton linen fabrics in the hues of white, black, and grey were punctuated with pops of red, symbolizing the bird's distinctive beak and legs. Gradation, pleats, pintucks, and paneling techniques lent structure and fluidity to the garments, echoing the bird's grace in flight.

Yet another awe-inspiring collection called "Shift" by Bharti Goyal and Himanshi Garg from NIF Global Gurugram paid homage to the architectural genius of Zaha Hadid. The designs featured TPU, flannel, poly knit, and PVC fabrics, with bold neon thread tufting. Multifunctional silhouettes transformed with ease, reflecting Hadid's fluid, futuristic forms in cherry lacquer, retro blue, and beige hues.

Nomadic By Nature," designed by Namrata Agrawal and Ankita Tiwari from NIF Global Indore was an ode to modern travellers. Using terry rayon lycra and iridescent PVC, the collection balanced free-flowing silhouettes with structured elements, ensuring ease of movement. Earthy natural tones of sand, deep greens, browns, and rust anchored the collection, evoking a sense of grounded sophistication.

A fusion of cosmopolitan hipster vibes and free-spirited hippie culture was seen in "COSMO STERS," a collection presented by Dhanishta Soni from NIF Global Jaipur. In this collection, suede and flannel fabrics were transformed into adaptable, reversible, and detachable silhouettes. The collection's browns and blues coupled with weaving, block printing, and screen-printing techniques celebrated individuality and togetherness.

The magic of 'The Runway' extended beyond fashion, with interior design students transforming the runway into a visual spectacle. Kalash Bhuptani from NIF Global Mumbai Ghatkopar, Priyanka Sharma from NIF Global New Delhi West, Nisha Kumari from NIF Global Gurugram, Nirma Suthar from NIF Global Mumbai Borivali, and Priyanka Ghosh from NIF Global Siliguri crafted immersive set designs that elevated fashion collections. Their artistry added depth to the show, creating a dynamic interplay between fashion and space and further showcasing NIF Global's interdisciplinary talent.

NIF Global's commitment to empowering the next generation of designers was palpable in every stitch and silhouette that graced the runway. The platform provided these budding talents the opportunity to showcase their creativity on one of India's most prestigious stages, cementing NIF Global's reputation as a beacon for fashion innovation and education.

With each stride down the runway, NIF Global reinforced its role in shaping future industry leaders. As the spotlight dimmed and applause echoed through the venue, one thing was clear -- the future of fashion is bright, bold, and beautifully diverse.

NIF Global creates a platform where students can thrive in an environment that celebrates diversity, creativity, and excellence. Ananya Panday, the Style Icon of NIF Global, known for her modern flair, vibrant personality, and trendsetting innovation, is inspiring students to embrace fresh, bold approaches to fashion and design. NIF Global also benefits from the mentorship of industry icons like Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna, and Ashley Rebello, who provide invaluable guidance and practical industry insights.

NIF Global has multiple campuses across India, offering specialized programs in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Management under the School of Management, and Hair and Make-up under the School of Beauty.

To learn more about NIF Global and explore program offerings, visit: www.nifglobal.college

