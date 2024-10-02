NIFD Global Welcomes Twinkle Khanna for an Insightful Interior Design Masterclass

PNN Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 2: Renowned Interior Designer, bestselling author, and entrepreneur, Twinkle Khanna, who serves as the interior design mentor for NIFD Global, hosted an exclusive mentor session for young interior designers at the NIFD Global Center, here today. The event drew more than 600 students from Indore and Bhopal, while students from across India tuned in via a live stream, exclusively available for NIFD Global students. The interactive session provided a rare opportunity for students to gain invaluable insights from one of the industry's most respected figures. As one of India's premier institutions for fashion and interior design, NIFD Global is dedicated to bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world application. Through its partnership with leading design professionals like Twinkle Khanna, NIFD Global offers students unmatched access to industry expertise, preparing them to succeed in today's rapidly evolving design landscape. The institution continually seeks to foster creativity, innovation, and practical knowledge by creating opportunities for students to learn from mentors who are shaping the industry.

Twinkle Khanna, who has led numerous design projects that seamlessly blend aesthetics with functionality, captivated the audience with her innovative ideas and practical tips. Her design philosophy, which focuses on creating spaces that are visually appealing yet deeply functional, was a focal point of the session. Khanna shared her journey and the key principles that have shaped her career, emphasizing the importance of balancing creativity with real-world demands.

Throughout the session, Khanna encouraged students to adopt a holistic approach to interior design, where creativity meets sustainability. She highlighted how today's designers must adapt to the evolving needs of clients while also considering environmental impacts. From choosing eco-friendly materials to creating energy-efficient spaces, Khanna's advice was a call to action for students to integrate responsible practices into their work. Her insights into the latest design trends and techniques were invaluable for those looking to make their mark in the competitive world of interior design.

One of the defining aspects of the event was its highly interactive nature. Students were encouraged to ask questions, and they took full advantage of the opportunity. Khanna fielded a range of queries, from how to infuse personal style into projects to navigating budget constraints and client expectations. Her candid responses offered practical solutions, inspiring students to think beyond traditional design boundaries. Khanna's openness about her own experiences, including the challenges she faced in the industry, made the session both engaging and deeply educational.

In addition to sharing her expertise, Twinkle Khanna took the time to felicitate award-winning students, celebrating their outstanding accomplishments in design education. This recognition not only honored their creativity and innovation but also underscored the importance of pushing the boundaries of design.

As a multifaceted talent, Twinkle Khanna has achieved success not only as an interior designer but also as a bestselling author and entrepreneur. Her literary works, including 'Mrs. Funnybones,' 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad,' and 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving,' have earned her critical acclaim. Known for her sharp wit and storytelling prowess, she is also a passionate advocate for women's empowerment and social issues, using her platform to inspire meaningful change.

For the young designers in attendance, the opportunity to learn directly from Twinkle Khanna was not only a rare privilege but also a transformative experience that will likely shape their future careers.

NIFD Global expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Twinkle Khanna for her invaluable contribution to the institute. Her mentorship has ignited a passion for design among students, empowering them to pursue their creative dreams with newfound confidence and enthusiasm.

The session aligned with NIFD Global's dedication to providing students with access to top industry professionals who offer not only technical expertise but also guidance in building character and confidence. The institution takes pride in fostering environments where creativity thrives, encouraging students to challenge limits and explore innovative concepts.

For more information about NIFD Global Institute and its transformative programs, visit the website at nifdglobal.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)