Nilkamal Edge Highlights Innovative Education Furniture Solutions at ESFE 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21: Nilkamal EDGE, the institutional furniture arm of Nilkamal Limited, continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for modern learning environments across India.

Known for thoughtfully engineered solutions that balance comfort, durability and day-to-day practicality, Nilkamal EDGE supports institutions with furniture built for real classrooms and real campus life. Reinforcing this focus, the brand participated in ESFE 2025, held from 11th to 13th December 2025 in Mumbai.

ESFE (Education Supply & Franchise Expo) is widely recognised as an important meeting point for the education ecosystem. It brings together schools, colleges, universities, private academies, education entrepreneurs and franchise owners who are actively building and scaling institutions.

Event Overview

At the event, Nilkamal EDGE presented itself as an end-to-end showcase rather than a single-category display. Visitors could move from early-learning setups to higher-education seating, then to the library, lab, cafeteria chairs and tables and more in one continuous journey.

This helped institutions visualise how a campus can maintain a consistent design language while still meeting the different functional needs of each age group and learning format.

* A key focus of the showcase was the breadth of school furniture and campus solutions.

* The portfolio included chairs, desks and benches for kindergarten, primary and secondary classrooms, as well as seating for university settings.

* Nilkamal EDGE also highlighted classroom tables and activity furniture that support collaborative learning and flexible seating layouts.

* Library furniture and storage systems were showcased to address everyday organisation, circulation and long-term wear in high-traffic reading zones.

* Laboratory furniture was also featured for institutions seeking structured, durable work surfaces suited to regular use.

* The display also featured hostel bed solutions and related institutional requirements, supporting schools and colleges with residential campuses.

The brand also highlighted campus-wide infrastructure needs that are often overlooked when furniture planning is done in silos. Institutions explored auditorium furniture options to improve space utilisation and audience comfort, particularly in venues that host assemblies, talks and events year-round.

Nilkamal EDGE: Product Highlights

Two products, in particular, emerged as clear conversation starters during ESFE 2025. The first was -

* Grade-Up, a university seating solution designed with an auto-retractable swivel mechanism. Compact in footprint and modern in appearance, it is aimed at lecture halls and classrooms where space efficiency matters as much as student comfort.

* The second hero product was the Sensible Desk-cum-Bench. Its stackable design, robust build, and space-saving efficiency made it especially relevant for institutions that need flexibility.

Across categories, Nilkamal EDGE emphasised three themes that resonate with institutional buyers.

* The first was ergonomics, with student-friendly proportions and comfort-first detailing that supports longer sitting hours.

* The second was durability, built for daily use, frequent movement, and the realities of high-footfall spaces.

* The third was practicality, with designs that support easy maintenance, efficient storage, and smooth classroom operations.

Visitor Engagement & Interactions

Visitor engagement at the Nilkamal EDGE stall welcomed -

* School promoters and administrators discussed classroom capacity, maintenance expectations and procurement timelines.

* University representatives reviewed lecture hall seating requirements and explored layout options for future expansions.

Live product displays played a central role in these conversations. Visitors could experience the functionality and space efficiency of key products up close. This led to more grounded discussions about real-world use, including how furniture stacks, fits within room plans and supports movement in constrained spaces.

While the event spotlight remained on educational environments, Nilkamal EDGE also highlighted its ability to support adjacent institutional zones on every campus. Many institutions today need well-planned staff rooms, principal cabins, and administrative work areas that meet the same standards of comfort and durability.

This is where solutions such as office chairs and office table setups for administrative tasks, a computer desk for IT and documentation work and integrated office furniture planning came into discussion.

A well-designed office workstation can reduce fatigue for staff members who manage long academic schedules, admissions cycles, and daily coordination.

Nilkamal EDGE's participation in ESFE 2025 underscored a core message: education infrastructure works best when it is planned as a complete ecosystem, not as a series of isolated purchases.

For bulk orders, project collaborations, or customised requirements, institutions are encouraged to connect with the Nilkamal EDGE team to discuss layouts, quantities, and long-term deployment plans.

About Nilkamal EDGE:

Nilkamal EDGE is the professional furniture brand of Nilkamal Limited, delivering expertly designed, ergonomic solutions for offices, education, healthcare, and public spaces. Backed by decades of expertise, world-class manufacturing, and pan-India presence, EDGE combines innovation, sustainability, and superior quality to create future-ready, high-performance environments.

