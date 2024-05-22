Nippon India Mutual Fund Launches Industry-First Sonic Identity: The Sound of Freedom

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India), the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), proudly announces the unveiling of its groundbreaking sonic identity -- a powerful soundscape symbolizing financial freedom.

NIMF is the first asset management company (AMC) in India to launch its own brand sound. This innovative initiative underscores the company's commitment to innovation and fostering deeper connections with investors.

Inspired by the trust of NIMF's investors, the brand sound embodies the essence of reliability and establishes a distinct brand identity in the competitive financial landscape. It serves as a testament to the company's gratitude towards its investors.

Crafted by BrandMusiq, India's leading specialist in sonic identities, NIMF's new musical logo (MOGOSCAPE) encapsulates the core values, emotions, and persona of the organization.

Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, Nippon India Mutual Fund, while unveiling the sonic identity, said, "Our commitment to investor care goes beyond financial goals. This new sonic identity reflects our deep-rooted customer centricity and echoes the values of peace of mind, trust, and approachability. It reflects our unwavering dedication to creating a sense of serenity and reminding investors that we're here to guide them on their financial journey. This sonic identity adds a new dimension to the brand experience, fostering a sense of trust and approachability, and building stronger emotional connections with our valued investors."

About Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India)

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited is one of the largest asset managers in India, managing (directly & indirectly) assets across mutual funds, including Exchange Traded Funds, managed accounts, including portfolio management services, alternative investments funds, and offshore funds and advisory mandates. NAM India is the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund's schemes.

It also acts as an advisor for India focused Equity & Fixed Income funds in Japan (launched by Nissay Asset Management), and in Thailand (launched by BBL Asset Management). It also manages offshore funds through its subsidiary in Singapore and, also has representative office in Dubai thereby catering to investors across Asia, Middle East, UK, US, & Europe.

