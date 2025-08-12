NIT Sikkim and Intellipaat Launch Industry-Focused Online Degree Programs to Build India's Future Tech Leaders

PRNewswire

Gangtok (Sikkim)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 12: In a landmark move to make quality higher education more accessible and industry-relevant, NIT Sikkim has signed an MoU with leading upskilling platform Intellipaat to launch a series of online postgraduate degree programs aimed at empowering both working professionals and fresh graduates with in-demand skills.

The newly launched programs include:

- M.Tech in Computer Science with Specialisations in AI & ML, Cyber Security, Full Stack Development, Cloud Computing

- M.Tech in Electric Vehicle Technology

- M.Sc. in Applied AI

- MSc in Computer Science with Specialisations in AI & ML, Cyber Security, Full Stack

- Development, Cloud Computing

The key features of the programs are:

1. Learn from NIT Sikkim Faculty & Industry Experts

2. Classes will be conducted in online mode during weekends

3. Alumni Status of NIT Sikkim will be provided to the students

4. No GATE score required

5. Designed for working professionals & young graduates

Intellipaat will leverage its enterprise-grade Learning Management System integrated with IntelliAIMentor - an intelligent AI-powered chatbot for clearing doubts and providing instant doubt resolution. This cutting-edge platform ensures a truly adaptive, personalized, and engaging learning experience for every student.

"These programs aren't just academic degrees; they're launchpads for future careers in India's booming digital economy. Our collaboration with NIT Sikkim combines the best of academic rigour with real-world industry alignment," said Diwakar Chittora, CEO & Founder of Intellipaat.

Speaking at the MoU signing, Prof. Mahesh Chandra Govil, Director of NIT Sikkim, underscored the institute's vision:

"We believe education should be a driver of both individual and national growth. This partnership allows us to extend our legacy to learners beyond campus walls and equip them for the challenges of tomorrow."

This initiative reflects a growing demand for future-ready education in domains like AI, EVs, cyber security, Full Stack Web Development and Cloud Computing, which are pivotal to India's tech-driven growth.

Admissions are opening soon. Learners are encouraged to apply early and secure their seat in India's most future-focused degree programs.

About NIT Sikkim

The National Institute of Technology Sikkim is one of India's premier technical institutes and Institute of National Importance, known for its academic excellence, research focus, and a strong commitment to national development.

About Intellipaat

Intellipaat is a leading global online learning leader that provides certification and facilitates degree programs in emerging technologies, trusted by over 10.2 million learners globally. Known for its hands-on approach and career-aligned pedagogy, Intellipaat partners with top universities and institutions like IITs, NITs, IIMs in India and Ivy League universities in USA, Canada and Europe to make high-quality education accessible and impactful.

