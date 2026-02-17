Nitin Gadkari & Devendra Fadnavis back global push as 23-nation GIBF conclave secures ₹42,000 Cr for Vidarbha

India PR Distribution

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: In a major boost to Indian businesses and regional investment momentum, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis endorsed the International Business Conclave under Advantage Vidarbha 2026, which witnessed participation from ambassadors and business representatives of 23 countries.

Held at RTMNU Campus on February 6-8, the conclave was organised with the Global India Business Forum (GIBF) as the global partner, strengthening Vidarbha's integration into international trade and investment networks.

Shri Nitin Gadkari termed the diplomatic participation a "significant milestone," stating that structured global engagement accelerates exports, strengthens MSMEs, generates employment, and supports India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis said Vidarbha is Maharashtra's fastest-emerging investment corridor and encouraged global stakeholders to channel capital into the region.

MoUs worth ₹42,000 crore were formalised across infrastructure, manufacturing and MSME sectors. On the occasion, The Business Tycoons magazine was also inaugurated in the presence of dignitaries.

Dr. Jitendra Joshi, Founder and Global President of GIBF, emphasised connecting Indian enterprises with global markets, while Secretary General Deepali Gadkari and Global Director - Investment & Business Council Abhishek Joshi coordinated structured B2B and B2G engagements.

