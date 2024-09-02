Nitte University introduces Karnataka's first BSc (Hons) Civil Aviation programs in Mangaluru

SMPL New Delhi [India], September 2: In a significant step towards enhancing aviation education in India, Nitte University has announced the launch of two new programs - BSc (Hons) in Civil Aviation Pilot Training (CAPT) and BSc (Hons) Civil Aviation Flight Dispatcher (CAFD) in partnership with Aerodynamiks Academy. These programs aim to equip students with the knowledge, skills and practical experience required to excel in the ever-evolving aviation industry. The aviation sector in India is experiencing rapid growth, with the country poised to become one of the largest aviation markets globally. To meet the increasing demand for skilled professionals in this field, Nitte University, Mangaluru has developed these programs, aligning them with international standards to provide students with a competitive edge in the global job market.

The BSc (Hons) CAPT program is the first of its kind in Karnataka, designed to offer comprehensive training to aspiring pilots. The degree includes CPL Flying Training and it provides in-depth knowledge on various aspects of aviation, including aerodynamics, Indian climatology, air regulations and aerodrome operations. This program not only prepares students for the technical demands of being a pilot but also emphasizes critical thinking and problem-solving skills that are vital for airline operations. With a curriculum that meets the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) standards, students will gain insights into flight dynamics, aviation safety and air traffic management, ensuring they are well-prepared to meet the challenges of the aviation industry.

India's first BSc (Hons) CAFD program, on the other hand, is tailored for those interested in becoming flight dispatchers. This specialized program focuses on key areas such as crew resource management, flight dynamics and aviation safety. Students will also receive training in air traffic regulations, and all aspects essential for managing flight operations efficiently. By fostering analytical and decision-making abilities, the program prepares graduates to handle the complexities of airline operations and ensures they can contribute effectively to the safety and efficiency of air travel.

Both programs will be delivered by experienced faculty members who are seasoned professionals in the aviation industry. The curriculum has been designed to blend theoretical knowledge with practical training, ensuring that students receive a well-rounded education. In addition to classroom learning, students will benefit from hands-on training through internships and industry visits, giving them real-world exposure to the aviation industry.

Nitte University in partnership with Aerodynamiks Academy has invested in state-of-the-art facilities to support these programs, including smart classrooms, simulators and advanced training equipment. The University's commitment to providing a top-tier education is evident in its emphasis on interactive-based learning and guest lectures from industry veterans. These features ensure that students are not only well-versed in theoretical knowledge but also gain practical skills that will set them apart in the competitive job market.

Graduates of the BSc (Hons) CAPT and BSc (Hons) CAFD programs will have a wide range of career opportunities available to them. Those who complete the BSc (Hons) CAPT program can pursue flying roles with airlines, charter services or corporate flight departments. They can also consider careers as flight instructors, where they can train new pilots and contribute to the growth of the aviation industry. On the other hand, graduates of the BSc (Hons) CAFD program will be well-equipped for roles in flight dispatching, airline operations and safety management, among others.

Nitte University ranked 66th in NIRF 2024, has long been committed to providing world-class education, and these new programs reflect that commitment. By offering students the opportunity to pursue specialized careers in aviation, the university is not only contributing to the growth of the industry but also ensuring that its graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of the global job market.

