NoBroker Hosts Property Carnival in the City of Nizams This Republic Day Weekend

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 23: NoBroker, India's first proptech unicorn, is thrilled to announce its upcoming NoBroker Property Carnival in the city of Nizams, Hyderabad on January 25th and 26th, 2025, at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Raheja IT Park, Hitec City. The event will be held from 9 AM to 8 PM on both the days, offering a one-of-a-kind opportunity for homebuyers to explore multiple project options from the city's top developers under one roof.

The carnival aims to bring together over 15 of the city's top real estate developers to provide homebuyers with a seamless and efficient way to explore a variety of projects, exploring multiple housing options without the need to hop from one project to another, saving valuable time and effort.

The carnival will feature leading developers like Prestige, ASBL, Lansum, IRA, Candeur, Fortune Green Homes, Sumadhura, Infocity, Radhe, Incor, Avanthika Espino, Muppa, Silpa, Casagrand and more.

Attendees will benefit from exclusive offers and discounts, including:

* 10 gm gold coin for spot bookings.

* Discounts of up to Rs. 9 lakhs on on-spot booking.

* Free car parking with specific property purchases.

* Zero GST on select projects.

* Flexible payment plans and base price discounts for spot bookings.

* Exclusive discounts on select projects with phase-wise handover options.

* Ready-to-move and under-construction projects with special prices and GST exemptions.

Saurabh Garg, CBO & Co-founder, NoBroker, says, "The NoBroker Property Carnival is designed to empower homebuyers by bringing the best of Hyderabad's real estate offerings under one roof. Our mission is to make the process seamless and rewarding for buyers. With exclusive discounts, gold coin rewards, and zero GST on select projects, this event is a golden opportunity to find your dream home. We invite everyone to explore, compare, and benefit from the incredible offers available during these two days."

Attendees can explore a wide range of residential properties, interact with developers directly, and make informed decisions on the spot.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)