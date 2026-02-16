NR Foundation Reinforces Commitment to Community Healthcare in Mysuru

NewsVoir

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], February 16: In a heartfelt gesture towards community welfare, NR Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the NR Group, has donated 14 three-seater metal sofa sets to the District Hospital & Epidemic Diseases Hospital, Mysuru. This initiative is part of the Foundation's ongoing mission to improve healthcare infrastructure and ensure dignity and comfort for patients and their families.

The donation was formally handed over in the presence of District Surgeon, Dr. Sathish N. V, Resident Medical Officer Dr. Hariprasadh J. and NR Foundation Chairman Sri R. Guru. The support comes in response to a requisition from the Office of the District Surgeon, which highlighted the urgent need for seating arrangements in outpatient departments and wards. With hundreds of patients and relatives visiting the hospital daily, the availability of proper seating is critical to easing their experience during long waiting hours.

"At NR Foundation, we believe that true service lies in addressing the everyday needs of people with dignity and compassion. Healthcare is not only about medicines and treatment, it is also about the environment in which patients and their families spend their time. By providing these metal sofa sets, we hope to ease their experience, offer comfort during difficult moments, and reinforce our commitment to community welfare. This initiative is a small step in our larger vision of supporting healthcare and uplifting lives across Mysuru and beyond," Sri R. Guru, Chairman, NR Foundation

"We are deeply grateful to Mr. R Guru and NR Foundation for their generous support. The support of 14 three-seater metal sofa sets will greatly improve the comfort and dignity of our patients and their families, especially those who spend long hours waiting in the OPD and wards. Such contributions directly strengthen public healthcare facilities and reflect the compassion and commitment of the Foundation towards community welfare," Dr. Sathish N. V, District Surgeon, District Hospital & Epidemic Diseases Hospital, Mysuru

This initiative builds on NR Foundation's long-standing support for healthcare, including its critical contributions during the pandemic. At that time, the Foundation provided cots to the District Hospital, along with sanitizers and face masks, supporting both the community and the district administration in their fight against COVID-19. These efforts underscored NR Foundation's commitment to standing by society during times of crisis.

Today, through the support of medal sofa sets, NR Foundation continues to reinforce its belief that small, thoughtful interventions can create meaningful change. The Foundation remains dedicated to healthcare, education, women empowerment, and skill development, ensuring that its legacy of compassion and service touches lives across Mysuru and beyond.

About NR Foundation

NR Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the NR Group, the makers of Cycle Pure Agarbathi. Guided by the values of compassion, community service, and sustainability, the Foundation is dedicated to creating meaningful impact across healthcare, education, women empowerment, and skill development. Over the years, NR Foundation has supported initiatives ranging from rural healthcare camps and livelihood programs to educational scholarships and cultural preservation projects. Rooted in Mysuru yet reaching communities across India, NR Foundation continues to uphold the Group's legacy of service by fostering dignity, opportunity, and long-term social transformation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)