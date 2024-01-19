NTT DATA Business Solutions is recognized as a Global Top Employer 2024

PNN

Bielefeld [Germany], January 19: Today, NTT DATA Business Solutions announces that it has been recognized as a global Top Employer for 2024 by Top Employers Institute. This confirms the internationally operating SAP(c) consulting company as one of only 17 global Top Employers that place their employees at the center of their business activities and offer an outstanding working and development environment around the world.

"I am delighted that we have been honored as a global Top Employer. This recognition makes us particularly proud as it shows that we focus on the people working for us not just in selected countries but around the world. We are constantly striving to create a working environment that attracts, fosters, and retains talents. Our more than 15,000 employees in over 30 countries represent the foundation of our success and we want to enable them to develop their full potential with us," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG and EVP NTT DATA, Inc.

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more. The program has certified and recognized over 2,300 Top Employers in 122 countries/regions across five continents.

"Finding skilled IT workers has become more challenging in recent years. We are a continuously growing, globally operating company, permanently on the lookout for talents who want to enrich us with their personality, develop professionally, and work with us to strengthen our market position. As an employer, we are committed to creating an environment based on respect, development, and support. The Top Employer award shows that we are on the right path as a big team," said Dieter Schoon, Executive Vice President Global People at NTT DATA Business Solutions.

Apart from the global recognition, the company has once again received numerous regional awards this year. The strategic orientation as a sustainable employer unites the entire NTT DATA Group, of which the SAP consulting company is a part. In addition to the global recognition, NTT DATA is proud to have received regional certifications as Top Employer 2024 in 29 countries in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

"We firmly hold that TRUST is not just a word but the bedrock upon which our ecosystem of respect, inclusivity, and upliftment stands. At its core, our culture is a dynamic fusion of accountability and performance. Our fundamental motto is rooted in the profound belief of owning each other's success.

As a people-first company, we humbly dedicate this prestigious award to the heartbeat of our organization - our incredible people. To every colleague who brings their passion, dedication, and brilliance to the forefront every single day for our customers and their teams, we extend our deepest gratitude. This recognition is a testament to the collective spirit and unwavering commitment that defines our journey. Thank you for being the driving force behind our success." Said Mr. Sanjeev Deshpande, Executive Vice President, Head of APAC Region & Managing Director - India

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: "Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organizations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Program this year: an exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2024. And amongst this community of outstanding organizations, NTT DATA Business Solutions has proven their commitment to their employees on a global scale. This consistency in people practices across the globe characterizes an exclusive group of companies that have achieved a global certification through the Top Employers Program. We are proud to announce and celebrate these companies and their achievement in 2024."

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, the most successful SAP consulting company for the SME sector, employs over 4,000 people in Germany and over 15,000 around the world. Having been recognized as a Top Employer 2023 Germany Top Employer 2023 Germany last year at the first time of applying, the company was able to improve on the results across the board in this year's ratings. In the categories of Work Environment, Employer Branding, Wellbeing, and Employee Listening, the SAP Platinum Partner was once again ranked significantly above average. In addition, NTT DATA Business Solutions impressed with diverse offerings in the areas of Learning & Development (incl. High Potential Program, personalized learning portal), family-friendly benefits (incl. employer childcare contribution), preventative health and wellbeing measures (incl. training on greater awareness at work), wellbeing methods as well as various initiatives relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion (incl. the setting up of an LGBTQ+ network).

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Program, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognized as an employer of choice. In 2024, Top Employers Institute has certified more than 2 300 organizations in 122 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9 million employees globally. Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.

NTT DATA Business Solutions drive innovation - from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies - and for their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients' business opportunities with the latest technologies - individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 15,000 people in more than 30 countries.

NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)