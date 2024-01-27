Numeric UPS Launches 24x7 Digitalized Customer Excellence Centre

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: Numeric UPS, a leading manufacturer of power backup solutions, introduces its 24x7 digitalized Customer Excellence Centre, as a commitment towards meeting the demands of the ever-evolving landscape of technology and digitalization. The Customer Excellence Centre is an extension of Numeric's SWAT promise of - WE HAVE YOU COVERED, symbolizing their pledge to ensure comprehensive fulfilment of consumers' requirements by offering holistic, end-to-end solutions.

The launch of the 24x7 Call Centre located in Chennai marks a key initiative to fortify the customer experience and support framework. Numeric UPS is actively focused on amplifying its digital infrastructure to align with the evolving needs of a connected world. Incorporating advanced technologies such as Virtual Remote Assistant (VRA) and Remote Monitoring reflects Numeric's proactive stance towards real-time support and system optimisation, ensuring uninterrupted business continuity for its customers.

In addition to preventing costly downtime, the Customer Excellence Centre ensures the uninterrupted operation of mission-critical systems. Numeric acknowledges the significance of applications and the potential business impact of downtime on critical segments like healthcare, infrastructure, and data centres, where uninterrupted operations are paramount.

Satpal Singh, CEO, Numeric UPS said, "The Customer Excellence Centre is a testament to our commitment towards innovation and customer-centricity. In an era, where technology plays a pivotal role in providing a seamless customer experience, we aim to shape a resilient and proactive 24x7 support ecosystem for all our customers by ensuring swift resolutions and comprehensive real-time assistance."

Numeric invites its customers and partners to learn more about the technologically enabled support services available through the Customer Excellence Centre. For inquiries or assistance, please connect at 0484-3103266 or 0484-4723266.

Numeric is the leading manufacturer that offers sustainable power backup solutions to users all over the globe with 2 world-class manufacturing units. With an experience of more than 35 years, the brand has succeeded in building a credible clientele base spread across different domains. Numeric is a GLOCAL company, i.e., the combination of 'global' expertise with deep 'local' market knowledge. The clean energy solutions are certified by ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and SA 8000:2008 OHSAS 18001:2007. Numeric also has the widest service network in the industry, with more than 250 direct service centres and over 900+ technically proficient engineers; Numeric has the widest service network in the industry.

For more information please visit www.numericups.com.

