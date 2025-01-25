Nureca Limited Reports 18.28 percent Growth for Q3 FY25, Releases Strategic Plan for FY26

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], January 25: Nureca Limited, a leading player in the home healthcare and wellness industry, today announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024.

Key Highlights

- Strong Financial Performance - 18.28% growth in sales

- Sales revenue jumped by 18.28 % from Rs. 22.37 cr in Q3 FY 23-24 to Rs. 26.46 cr in Q3 FY 24-25

Short-Term Strategic Plan for business growth for FY 25 & 26

Nureca aims to drive revenue growth exponentially, by launching new categories, expanding its product range, and strengthening partnerships with quick-commerce platforms Zepto & Blinkit to enhance product availability and customer satisfaction. The company plans to replicate its success at Flipkart with Amazon and other e-commerce platforms while expanding offline into 500+ cities through a robust distributor network. It is also focusing on emerging channels such as exports and corporate sales, supported by a team of experts. On the profitability front, Nureca is committed to improving EBITDA through operational efficiencies and cost optimization, introducing 27 new SKUs, and entering four new categories with optimized costs. Leveraging AI and data analytics, the company aims to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs further.

Key Managerial Personnel Appointment

Nishu Kansal appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective February 1, 2025.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to our shareholders for their continued confidence in Nureca. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and are committed to delivering strong results in the coming quarters.

