NVT Quality Lifestyle forays into Sky Villas and Large-Format Integrated Townships

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18: NVT Quality Lifestyle, a leading premium residential developer, today announced a strategic expansion of its stronghold in the luxury villa segment into 'Sky Villas' and integrated townships, marking an evolution in its long-term business strategy. The move positions the company to develop large-format, master-planned destination townships that bring together standalone villas with sky villas within a single, professionally planned ecosystem, aligned with the changing expectations of high-value homebuyers in India's key urban markets such as Bengaluru.

Anchored by a multi-phase development spanning approximately 100 acres of land and set against a 300-acre lake, NVT's integrated township initiative reflects a portfolio shift from standalone luxury communities to scalable residential destinations, designed to deliver sustained lifestyle and asset value. The company is deploying significant long-term capital and development capability to build future-ready townships that combine diversified housing formats with robust infrastructure, landscape-led planning and community-centric design. NVT Quality Lifestyle will develop a total of 5 million sq. ft. of new luxury residential space by 2028. The company expects to achieve annual sales worth ₹1,200 crore to ₹1,500 crore, during the same period.

Commenting on the company's strategic direction, Dr. Vivek Garg, Founding Director, NVT Quality Lifestyle, said, "Luxury in 2026 is no longer defined by scale alone, but by how intelligently homes and communities are designed to support the way people live, work and connect with nature. As professionals, entrepreneurs and global Indians seek environments that offer choice, flexibility and long-term value, we see integrated townships as the natural evolution of premium housing."

He added, "Our expansion into sky villas and large-format destination developments builds on our leadership in villas, while allowing us to create holistic living ecosystems, communities that blend multiple housing formats, landscape-driven planning and infrastructure-led growth. This is not just a portfolio diversification strategy; it is our way of future-proofing residential development in India's most aspirational urban corridors. The move reinforces our broader growth roadmap to scale presence across the premium and luxury residential spectrum, while capitalizing on strong urban fundamentals, infrastructure-led expansion and the increasing participation of high-income domestic buyers and NRIs in India's top real estate markets."

NVT's expansion is being driven by structural trends shaping the luxury residential market over the next few years. Across Bengaluru and other high-growth cities, demand from senior professionals, entrepreneurs and NRIs is increasingly oriented towards integrated communities that offer flexibility of housing choice, strong connectivity and environments that support work-life integration. Bengaluru's eastern corridor and the Sarjapur-Attibele Road, (where NVT's new township project Wonderful World is located) supported by infrastructure catalysts such as the STRR (Satellite Town Ring Road), the 72-km metro line, Swift City and regional aviation connectivity, has emerged as one of the most dynamic zones for premium residential investment.

Even as NVT expands its development footprint, it will continue to anchor its growth in a distinct, design-led definition of luxury, one that prioritises how people truly live. Across all its homes, the focus remains on integrated indoor-outdoor living, abundant natural light and ventilation, private outdoor extensions such as backyards, terraces or gardens and intelligently planned layouts that support work-life integration in today's hybrid, always-connected world. The philosophy is consistent: to create future-ready homes that balance privacy, spatial efficiency and environmental responsiveness, while delivering long-term liveability and enduring value. Visit https://qualitylifestyle.in/property-item/a-wonderful-world/ for more information.

Since 2010, NVT Quality Lifestyle, part of the NVT Group, a diversified organization with interests in aerospace quality certification, education and real estate, has been a disciplined creator of premium residential assets. With over 3 million square feet developed and more than 1,000 luxury villa homes delivered, NVT has established itself as a trusted name in high-end residential development, known for its quality, transparency and professional excellence. Founded and led by globally accomplished professionals, alumni of IIT, IIM, ISB, Carnegie Mellon, Purdue, and Wharton, NVT anchors its philosophy in "For Professionals, By Professionals." The company's focused approach to premium residential communities integrates architecture, engineering excellence and sustainable design to create homes that anticipate the future of living.

