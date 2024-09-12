Oben Electric Set to Disrupt India's EV Market with the Launch of 4 New Electric Two-Wheelers

PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 12: As India gears up for a future driven by sustainable electric mobility, Oben Electric, one of the nation's premier homegrown electric vehicle manufacturers, is gearing up for its next growth phase. Oben Electric announces its plan to launch 4 new electric two-wheelers over the next six months, with prices starting as low as Rs 60,000 and going up to Rs 1,50,000. This strategic move underlines the brand's commitment to offering affordable, high-performance EV solutions tailored to diverse consumer preferences across segments. As a Make-in-India brand, Oben Electric continues to lead the charge in revolutionising India's electric mobility landscape, offering innovative solutions that meet the rising demand for sustainable and reliable transport options.

With the electric vehicle market primed for rapid expansion, Oben Electric aims to tap into the significant potential of the two-wheeler sector, catering to an untapped 70 per cent of the motorcycle market. Embracing the future of electric mobility, Oben Electric's upcoming two-wheelers are engineered to offer the same level of reliability and performance as equivalent internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, with some added advantages that enhance the overall riding experience. Oben's new offerings will be equipped with advanced LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery technology, known for its superior heat resistance, durability, and extended lifespan--features particularly suited for India's challenging climate.

"It is important to recognise the immense potential of India's electric vehicle market. With the right products and infrastructure, we can facilitate the transition from ICE to EVs with ease. At Oben Electric, we are committed to building electric vehicles that not only meet the performance expectations of our consumers but also address the demand for sustainable, cost-effective and locally manufactured solutions. We believe that with our new models, we are taking a major step toward unlocking the full potential of the EV market and making electric mobility accessible to all", said Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric.

In addition to the upcoming model launches, Oben Electric is expanding its presence across India. Oben Electric is set to open over 60 new showrooms across 12+ major cities by the end of this year. This expansion will provide enhanced access to after-sales support and service centres, ensuring a seamless ownership experience for its growing customer base. These developments mark a significant milestone in Oben Electric's journey to make electric mobility accessible to every corner of the country, aligning with the government's Make in India initiative.

To learn more about Oben Electric and their innovative electric motorcycles, please visit their website at www.obenelectric.com.

