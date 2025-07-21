Odgers India elevates Kaushik DasGupta to Managing Partner; Dr. Prasad Medury to serve as Chairman India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 21: Odgers, a leading global executive search and leadership advisory firm, today announced a significant leadership transition for its India operations. Kaushik DasGupta, who leads the Consumer, Retail & Media practice in Asia-Pacific, has been promoted to Managing Partner - India. Concurrently, Dr. Prasad Medury, who has successfully led the India business for the past eight years, will continue to serve as Chairman India.

Kaushik DasGupta has been a pivotal force for Odgers since his arrival. He took the helm of the Consumer, Retail & Media practice in India at the start of 2020 and has more recently expanded his leadership to continue driving the sector's ongoing growth across the APAC region.

Under his guidance, the Consumer practice in India has grown to become the firm's second-largest practice in the country, after Industrial, demonstrating remarkable success with both global and local clients, and consistently supporting them in their global expansion plans.

A seasoned veteran in executive search, Kaushik has dedicated nearly his entire career to the field. Prior to joining Odgers, he has held long-term Partner roles with two of India's largest and most successful search firms, both affiliated with global networks.

"I am delighted to announce Kaushik DasGupta's promotion to Managing Partner - India," said Mark Braithwaite, Managing Director - APAC. "Kaushik possesses an infectious positive energy and an unwavering obsession with delivering quality work for our clients. I am incredibly proud to welcome him into the APAC management team and have every confidence that he has the passion and capability to lead Odgers India to even greater heights as the Indian economy continues to thrive."

Prasad's tenure as Managing Director has been transformative for Odgers in India. Since he joined eight years ago, the India business has experienced exponential growth, driven by a strong focus on Indian companies, as well as Multinational corporations. Prasad will continue to be a vital asset to the firm as Chairman India. He will manage an extended handover of his Country Head responsibilities over the coming months, after which he will continue to lead the firm's robust Industrial and Education practices.

"Leading Odgers India for the past eight years has been an immense privilege. I am incredibly proud of the growth we've achieved and the strong foundation we've built. I have full confidence in Kaushik's leadership and vision to take the firm to its next phase of accelerated success, ensuring trust & continued excellence for our clients." says Dr. Prasad Medury, Chairman India, Odgers.

Kaushik DasGupta, Managing Partner India, Odgers added, "I am honoured and excited to step into the role of Managing Partner for Odgers India. Prasad has set an incredibly high bar, and I am committed to building upon his legacy, driving further growth, and ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients across India, while extending our impact across global markets."

About Odgers:

Odgers is a leading global executive search and leadership advisory firm, headquartered in London UK, with over 59 offices & operations across 33 countries. It has been ranked as the top 6th among leading executive search firms globally. For over 60 years, Odgers has helped organisations all over the world find senior talent to drive their business agendas.

This includes reputed international leadership hiring assignments such as the Organizing Committee for the 2032 Olympic & Paralympic Games in Brisbane, Sporting Director for Newcastle United Football Club, CEO of Integrated and Specialist Medicine Clinical Group, part of the UK NHS Foundation Trust, to name a few. In India, our services include board appointments, leadership & board advisory services and executive search at the leadership level. Our focus in India is on the Industrial, Consumer, Technology & Education sectors where we work with both Indian & as well as foreign multinationals. We also assist clients identify & hire exceptional leadership talent to drive their Sustainability & DE & I initiatives.

