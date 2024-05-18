Odomos is making India dengue free with sustained efforts throughout the year

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 18: Odomos, India's leading mosquito repellent brand, is committed to combating mosquito-borne diseases and is striving to make India dengue-free. With a steadfast dedication to educating and protecting communities from mosquitoes and dengue year-round, Odomos continues to make significant strides in this critical public health battle.

Odomos is relentless in its efforts to raise awareness about the dangers of dengue and the importance of protection from mosquito bites. The brand uses its influential voice to reach out to millions, emphasizing the need for continuous vigilance and proactive measures to prevent mosquito bites. By consistently communicating the message of dengue prevention, Odomos has been instrumental in driving increased awareness and participation in preventing dengue, malaria, and other mosquito-borne diseases. The brand's commitment is evident through its various campaigns, such as the annual #MakingIndiaDengueFree campaign. This initiative includes van activations, free Odomos sample distribution, and leaflets with dengue prevention tips, reaching out to communities and educating them about effective protection from mosquito bites. These efforts reinforce the brand's message of comprehensive safety against mosquito-borne diseases and demonstrate Odomos' dedication to safeguarding public health.

Sanath Pulikkal, Head of Marketing Home Care at Dabur India Limited, shares his thoughts on the initiative: "At Odomos, our mission goes beyond offering products. We strive to be at the forefront of the fight against mosquito-borne diseases. Dengue remains a significant threat to public health, and all our efforts are focused on making our country dengue-free. We are committed to educating and protecting communities, creating a lasting impact that brings us closer to our goal of a dengue-free India."

Through its unwavering commitment, Odomos is playing a pivotal role in #MakingIndiaDengueFree a reality. The brand's consistent efforts throughout the year reflect its dedication to this cause, ensuring that communities remain informed and protected against the threat of dengue.

Odomos:

Odomos, a trusted mosquito repellent brand from Dabur, provides clinically proven and effective protection against mosquitoes. Independent institutes have certified Odomos as one of the best protectors against mosquitoes carrying deadly viruses.

Choose Odomos as a safe and effective way to protect yourself and your loved ones from mosquito-borne illnesses.

Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India's leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 139 years, Dabur is today India's most trusted name and the world's largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India's FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands -Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Pudin Hara and Dabur Lal Tail in the Healthcare space; Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste and Vatika for Personal Care; and Real in the Food & Beverages category.

For more information, please visit https://www.odomosprotect.com

Media Contact: Dabur India Limited |0120-3962100| corpcomm@dabur.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)