Omaxe Marked Annual Day 2025 with High Level Strategy Sessions and an Unforgettable Gatsby Gala Night

New Delhi [India], December 15: Omaxe Ltd, one of India's leading real estate developers, successfully concluded its Annual Day and Leadership Summit 2025 on December 11 and 12 in New Delhi. Themed "Together for Tomorrow - Ek Saath, Ek Sapna", this year's celebration highlighted unity of purpose, cross functional collaboration, and the company's strategic vision for the coming year.

The two day event began with the Leadership Summit held at The Leela Palace, New Delhi, where senior leaders from across India convened for high level discussions. The summit centred on the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence on real estate operations, the rising opportunities within Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and Omaxe's expansion roadmap for 2026. Leaders assessed market dynamics, customer behaviour trends, and economic indicators while outlining actionable priorities for the next phase of growth.

Sessions were designed to deepen alignment around the "Ek Saath, Ek Sapna" theme, encouraging leaders to unite present-day priorities with long-term ambition and a collaborative strategy for the road ahead. The company reinforced its focus on operational efficiency, innovation-led development, digital integration, and building customer-centric experiences across its diverse portfolio.

Mr. Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Ltd, said, "The Annual Day and Leadership Summit 2025 reflect our commitment to move forward together with purpose and unity. Ek Saath, Ek Sapna captures our collective ambition to innovate, expand, and deliver long term value. As we step into the new year, our focus will remain on customer centricity, technology enabled growth, and strategic expansion into high potential markets so that we continue to build developments that inspire progress for communities across India."

Mr. Jatin Goel, Executive Director, Omaxe Ltd., said, "This year's Leadership Summit has reinforced our belief that the real estate sector stands at a turning point shaped by technology, new consumer expectations, and the emerging strength of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. At Omaxe, our priority is to build agile, future-ready capabilities that allow us to innovate faster, scale sustainably, and create developments that add long-term value to the communities we serve. Ek Saath, Ek Sapna is not just the theme of this year's celebration, but a reminder that our collective vision is our biggest strength as we step into 2026."

The two day celebration concluded with the Omaxe Gatsby Gala Night on Day 2, an evening filled with recognition, entertainment, and spirited camaraderie. The gala began with a lively hosting session by renowned Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, who kept the audience engaged with his energy and warmth. The event featured a spectacular performance by the Zenith Dance Group, followed by a soulful musical act by celebrated playback singer Navraj Hans. The evening came to a high octane finish with an energetic set by DJ Rink, bringing the Omaxe family together on the dance floor in celebration of the year's achievements.

The Annual Day and Leadership Summit 2025 underscored the strong momentum Omaxe has built over the past year, driven by steady expansion, robust project progress, and a renewed focus on customer-led innovation. The two day celebration reaffirmed the company's commitment to collaboration, technology readiness, and long term value creation. As Omaxe steps into 2026, it remains focused on strengthening its national footprint, exploring opportunities in high potential markets, and delivering developments that enhance the quality of life for communities across India.

