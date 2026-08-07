One Destination, Five Cities, Fifteen Projects: SPRE's Property Showcase Comes to Noida

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 7: Building on the success of its property showcases in Gurugram and Mumbai, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), one of the trusted real estate developers, is bringing its signature Multi-City Property Showcase to Noida on 9th August 2026. The one-day event will offer homebuyers and investors an opportunity to explore 15 premium residential projects across Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Gurugram and Howrah, all under one roof.

The showcase will feature a curated portfolio of premium apartments, luxury villas and lifestyle plots, with prices starting from Rs. 60 lakh*. Designed to simplify the home-buying journey, the event will enable visitors to compare multiple projects in a single visit while benefiting from exclusive event-only offers, home loan assistance and personalised consultations with SPRE's sales experts.

Speaking about the initiative, Ms. Rima Kirtikar, Chief Marketing Officer, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, "The enthusiastic response to our property showcases in Gurugram and Mumbai reaffirmed that today's homebuyers value the convenience of exploring multiple destinations and asset classes under one roof. We are delighted to bring this experience to Noida, a market with a discerning buyer base that actively evaluates investment opportunities across India's leading residential destinations. Through this showcase, we aim to simplify the home-buying journey by presenting a diverse portfolio that caters to varied aspirations and budgets while delivering the trust and quality associated with the Shapoorji Pallonji legacy."

The Noida showcase is expected to attract both end-users and investors looking to diversify their real estate portfolios across high-growth markets. Visitors will be able to evaluate projects spanning established metropolitan centres and emerging residential destinations, while receiving personalised guidance on pricing, financing and investment potential.

In addition to project presentations, the event will feature dedicated consultation zones, exclusive event-only offers and limited-period benefits, creating a comprehensive platform for buyers to discover, compare and invest in SPRE's residential developments.

Event Details

Date: 9th August 2026

Location: Fortune Hotel By ITC, Sector 27, Noida

Portfolio: 15 premium residential projects across Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Gurugram and Howrah

Starting Price: Rs. 60 lakh*

About Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE)

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded, reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate. The group has more than 160 years of legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India and the modern marvels. SPRE has made inroads into most Indian cities - Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Howrah and Kolkata - with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers, as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.

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