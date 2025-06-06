OnePlus to power Gods Reign's quest for glory at BMPS 2025 featuring INR 2 crore prize pool

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 6: OnePlus, the global premium technology brand, has announced a strategic partnership with Gods Reign, one of India's most accomplished esports organizations. The collaboration, enabled by Times One, part of Times OOH, represents a bold step in creating a high-performance, innovation-driven esports ecosystem in India.

With these partnerships, OnePlus aims to strengthen its position in the gaming market while contributing to the growing esports scene in India. OnePlus will integrate its latest technology into Gods Reign's gaming environment. The collaboration will drive mutual growth through product feedback loops, co-branded activations, and amplified storytelling around Gods Reign's journey across top-tier Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tournaments.

Gods Reign has consistently made headlines with their strong performances across national and international tournaments. Earlier this year, they cemented their position as one of India's top BGMI teams by winning the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series (SPS) Season 6 and taking home INR 50 lakh in prize money. With the BGMI Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 currently underway, where 96 of the country's top teams are competing for a massive INR 2 crore prize pool, Gods Reign is driving their training and tournament push with OnePlus' top-tier gaming technology.

OnePlus is dedicated to delivering performance that gamers can rely on, ensuring smooth frame rates, effective thermal management, and long-lasting battery life when it matters most, making the devices perfectly tuned to support the team through high-intensity training and competitive play.

The company also plans to involve these teams in its product development process. Players will give feedback on current devices, which will be used to improve performance in real-world gaming conditions. OnePlus is making a statement through this partnership that its devices are battle-tested and gamer-approved, rigorously refined through high-stakes competition.

"This partnership with OnePlus marks a significant milestone for our team. We're proud to be aligned with a brand that not only understands elite performance but also shares our hunger for innovation and excellence. With Times One's support, we look forward to creating impactful experiences for our fans and the gaming community," said Mr. K R Rohith, CEO & Co Founder, Gods Reign.

The deal was facilitated by Times One, which connects forward-thinking brands with the vibrant esports and gaming audience through strategic collaborations and branded experiences.

"At Times One, we believe in the transformative power of esports as the next big cultural movement. Facilitating this partnership between OnePlus and Gods Reign underscores our mission to bring together premium brands and elite gaming talent. We are thrilled to play a pivotal role in scripting this chapter of India's gaming evolution," said Mr Kanishka Singh, Head Gaming Business, Times One.

As per the FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Industry Report 2025, the number of brands investing in esports is projected to grow from 68 in 2024 to 75 in 2025, while total player participation in tournaments is expected to grow from 2 million to 2.8 million in the same period. This growth signals a broader shift in how brands are recognizing esports as a credible, high-engagement platform. In this landscape, the partnership between OnePlus and Gods Reign is strategically aligned with where the industry is headed.

With this collaboration, OnePlus and Gods Reign are setting a new benchmark in brand-team synergies, offering fans high-octane gameplay powered by next-gen technology.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)