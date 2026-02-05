OnGrid Acquires Reczee to Bring AI-Driven Recruitment and Verification Together

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 5: OnGrid, a leading digital trust and background verification platform, has acquired Reczee, an AI-native and agentic hiring platform designed to modernize recruitment for fast-growing teams. The acquisition allows OnGrid to extend trust upstream in the employee lifecycle, starting from hiring decisions rather than post-offer verification.

Reczee streamlines recruitment workflows by bringing multi-source candidate aggregation, screening, coordination, and hiring into a single, AI-powered system. High-growth startups and tech companies using Reczee are running end-to-end recruitment without relying on multiple disconnected tools or spreadsheets. Reczee will continue to operate with the same product vision and customer focus that teams rely on today, while benefitting from a deeper alignment with OnGrid's long-term mission and product ecosystem.

"Recruitment is where trust begins," said Raj Patel, Founder of Reczee. "Joining OnGrid lets us connect AI-driven hiring with what comes next; onboarding, verification, and long-term workforce accountability via eLockr." Raj is a seasoned product and tech leader, having scaled engineering and product teams at BrowserStack and Harness before founding Reczee. He now joins OnGrid's technology leadership team to drive the next phase of its hiring and workforce platforms.

Founded in 2016 by IIT Bombay alumni, OnGrid serves over 4,000 organizations, handling background verification, identity checks, KYC, and KYB, with more than 1 billion verifications and transactions processed to date.

"This acquisition will add significant value for clients seeking to integrate basic and instant verification directly into the application and hiring cycle, rather than initiating background checks only after an employee joins," said Piyush Peshwani, Co-founder, OnGrid. "We started out as customers of Reczee, using the platform for hiring at OnGrid, and quickly came to love the product. We're now genuinely excited about the AI capabilities that Reczee brings to the table, and even more excited to partner with Raj as we take this platform to international markets. We believe this combination will unlock meaningful efficiencies and significantly reduce hiring risk for our clients."

The acquisition reinforces OnGrid's commitment to building foundational infrastructure for trusted hiring at scale. The company will continue investing across verification, APIs, and workforce systems, with this move supporting its broader roadmap to simplify and standardize how organizations manage trust across the employee lifecycle.

