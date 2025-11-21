OPPI Annual Summit 2025 Highlights the 'Power of Partnership' in Driving India's Pharma Transformation

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 21: The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) organized its flagship Annual Summit today at Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi. The summit brought together a distinguished assembly of key Government officials, regulators, industry leaders, member organisations, academia, patient support groups, innovators and other key stakeholders. This year's summit, themed 'Power of Partnership', underscored the pivotal role of collaboration in propelling India's pharmaceutical sector toward global leadership by 2047. The theme celebrated the collective strength of alliances -- between industry and government, science and technology, policy and practice -- that enable breakthroughs in innovation, access, and quality healthcare. It emphasized that India's vision of transforming from the Pharmacy of the World to a Pharma Powerhouse to the World can only be realized through sustained partnerships grounded in trust, transparency, and shared purpose. The Summit highlights how collaboration, trust, and digital innovation are shaping India's evolution into a global pharma powerhouse committed to equitable access and patient-centric care.

Bhushan Akshikar, President - OPPI, President & Managing Director, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, said: "The OPPI Annual Summit celebrates the spirit of collaboration and the transformative power of partnership, that continues to shape India's healthcare landscape. This platform serves as a reminder that the greatest breakthroughs in healthcare emerge when diverse minds unite behind a shared vision of advancing innovation and delivering quality care to every patient. Partnerships are not merely alliances; they are the catalysts that turn scientific discovery into meaningful impact. By combining the strengths of industry, government, academia, and the medical community, we can accelerate innovation, strengthen healthcare delivery, and create sustainable solutions that reach those who need them most. Together, we have the opportunity to reimagine healthcare -- one that is data-driven, digitally enabled, and deeply human in its purpose. The power of partnership will define how effectively we translate today's ideas into tomorrow's healthier, more resilient India."

Anil Matai, Director General, OPPI, said: "The OPPI Annual Summit stands as a celebration of collaboration and shared purpose -- a forum that unites leaders, innovators, and changemakers across the healthcare ecosystem to shape a collective vision for India's healthcare future. The theme, Power of Partnership, reflects our belief that meaningful progress in innovation, access, and quality healthcare can only be achieved through collaboration grounded in trust, transparency, and a shared commitment to improving lives. By fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors, we can accelerate the development of cutting-edge therapies, ensure the timely availability of affordable medicines, and build robust systems that enhance patient outcomes. Partnerships also empower us to integrate digital health solutions, advance R & D capabilities, and drive the transition towards value-based care. As India moves toward the Viksit Bharat vision, our mission must be to harness the country's immense scientific talent, entrepreneurial energy, and digital potential to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure for generations to come. The journey to becoming a global healthcare powerhouse will be defined by how effectively we work together -- breaking silos, aligning goals, and ensuring that innovation reaches every patient in need. At OPPI, we remain deeply committed to enabling these partnerships -- partnerships that are not only about collaboration but about co-creation; not only about progress but about purpose. The strength of the alliances we build today will determine how successfully we can realize the vision of a healthier, self-reliant, and inclusive India -- one where innovation thrives, access is equitable, and quality care is the right of every citizen."

The summit also marked the launch of a landmark report, 'Fuelling Innovation, Advancing Equity: The Power of Partnerships and Digital-First Strategies Driving Indian Pharma's Global Dominance', developed in collaboration with EY Parthenon (EY-P). In addition, OPPI unveiled the 'Essays on Innovation' publication and a Coffee Table Book celebrating milestones in India's healthcare journey.

The OPPI - EY-P report presents a comprehensive view of India's rapidly evolving pharmaceutical sector, emphasizing how collaboration and digital transformation are shaping its journey from being the 'Pharmacy of the World' to a global innovation powerhouse. The report highlights India's strengths in generics, growing innovation and IP capabilities, and its expanding footprint across biopharma, biotech, APIs, CDMOs, MedTech, and digital health. It underscores that strategic partnerships among government, industry, academia, startups, and civil society are vital to achieving healthcare equity at home while boosting global competitiveness. Through case studies and industry insights, it explores opportunities in R & D, clinical trials, supply chain resilience, AI-driven transformation, and healthcare access innovations, positioning India as a preferred global investment and innovation destination.

Essays on Innovation, launched by OPPI at its Annual Summit, celebrates innovation as the cornerstone of progress -- the bridge between imagination and impact that fuels economic growth, transforms societies, and paves the way for Viksit Bharat @2047. The publication brings together insights from 39 distinguished voices across India's healthcare and life sciences ecosystem -- spanning industry, academia, policy, media, and patient groups -- each sharing their vision of how innovation can drive India's journey from being the 'Pharmacy of the World' to becoming the Pharma Powerhouse of Innovation for the World.

Marking sixty years of purposeful leadership, the OPPI Coffee Table Book chronicles its legacy of shaping policy, elevating standards, and building partnerships that transformed India's healthcare landscape. It captures defining milestones, campaigns, and collaborations that strengthened access, innovation, and patient-centric progress across the nation.

The Annual Summit celebrated exceptional contributors and innovators in the healthcare sector with the prestigious OPPI Awards. Presented during the summit, these awards recognized excellence, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to enhancing healthcare in Bharat. The esteemed OPPI Awards for 2025 included:

About OPPI

The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) established in 1965, represents the research-based global pharmaceutical companies in India. OPPI has been an integral part of the healthcare journey of the country. We remain committed to supporting the nation's healthcare objectives, putting patients at the core of all decision making and collaborating with all stakeholders to find sustainable solutions to realize the collective vision of Health for All.

Our member companies have been serving the country's healthcare ecosystem since pre-independence and continue to remain committed to patient safety and providing quality care in the future as well. As an association, our advocacy decisions, patient commitment and work are always keeping the country first and we embody the spirit of working for 'Bharat Ke Liye'; driven with innovation to find solutions for unmet medical needs, collaboration with Government stakeholders, and co-creation with partners coming together to address the nation's healthcare challenges. We are committed to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi-ji's clarion call of 'Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan'.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2828663/OPPI_Annual_Summit_2025.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569306/5052009/OPPI_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)