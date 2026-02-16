OPPO K14x 5G Goes on Sale in India from Today, Starting at an Effective Price of ₹13,499

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 16: OPPO India's recently launched K14x 5G goes on sale today, 16 February 2026, across Flipkart and the OPPO India E-store. Designed to deliver Power, Performance and Smoothness for worry-free everyday use, the OPPO K14x 5G combines long-lasting battery life, smooth system performance, and a premium, durable design making it a dependable all-rounder for students, early jobbers, and value-conscious users.

Priced at ₹14,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant and ₹16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, the OPPO K14x 5G is available in two colour options--Icy Blue and Prism Violet. Consumers can avail an instant discount of up to ₹1,500 on the 4GB and 6GB variants with select bank offers on the day of sale, along with No-Cost EMI options for up to three months, bringing the effective prices to ₹13,499 and ₹15,499 respectively. And after 20th February, both variants will get instant discount of INR 1000, so the effective prices will be ₹13,999 and ₹15,999.

The OPPO K14x 5G is built for long, worry-free usage with a massive 6500mAh battery designed to handle demanding daily routines--from streaming and gaming to navigation and social media. It supports 45W fast charging, reaching 30% in around 23 minutes, and also offers reverse wired charging for added convenience. Engineered for durability, the battery retains over 80% capacity even after 1,800 charge cycles, ensuring dependable performance for years. Moreover, the K14x 5G can deliver up to 20.9 hours of screen-off calling, 17.6 hours of YouTube playback, 16.1 hours of Maps navigation, 10.5 hours of Free Fire gameplay, and 9.4 hours of BGMI -- offering impressive endurance figures that underline its strong battery performance credentials. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with ColorOS 15, delivering smooth multitasking, faster app launches, improved read and write speeds, and enhanced connectivity with AI LinkBoost 3.0 for a stable, responsive everyday experience.

The smartphone features a large 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1125 nits peak brightness for fluid visuals and better outdoor readability. Its premium design includes a metallic Deco camera module, slim 8.61mm profile, IP64 dust and water resistance, and refined finishes in Icy Blue and Prism Violet. On the camera front, a 50MP AI camera with smart tools like AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Best Shot, and AI Portrait Retouching makes everyday photography effortless, while Dual-View Video adds creative flexibility. Running on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, supported by OPPO's optimisation engines and intelligent features like AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 and Google Gemini integration, the device ensures a smooth, stable, and intelligent user experience.

