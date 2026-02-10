OPPO Launches K14x 5G in India, Bringing Power, Performance and Smoothness for Worry-Free Everyday Use, Starting INR 13,499

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 10: Building on the strong legacy of its K Series in India, OPPO India today announced the launch of the OPPO K14x 5G, a smartphone designed to deliver Power, Performance and Smoothness--a top-tier trio that defines OPPO's promise of a worry-free, all-day experience. Crafted for students, early jobbers, gamers and value-conscious users, the OPPO K14x 5G is built to support long hours, heavy usage and real-life multitasking, enabling users to stay focused, connected and immersed throughout the day.

Priced at INR 14,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant and INR 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, the OPPO K14x 5G will be available for purchase starting 16th February 2026 on the OPPO e-store and Flipkart from 12 PM onwards, in two colour options--Icy Blue and Prism Violet. Pre-bookings for the OPPO K14x 5G begin from today, giving consumers an early opportunity to secure the device. Customers purchasing the smartphone can avail a INR 1,500 instant discount on the 4GB and 6GB variants, valid only on the sale day with select bank offers along with an additional 3-month No Cost EMI option, bringing the effective price at INR 13,499 and INR 15,499 respectively.

Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications at OPPO India, said, "The OPPO K Series has earned the trust of millions of users in India by consistently delivering reliable performance, long-lasting power, and a smooth everyday experience at accessible price points. With the OPPO K14x 5G, we are building on this strong legacy by introducing a smartphone that is designed to keep up with real-life demands--long days, constant multitasking, and uninterrupted usage. The K14x reflects our continued focus on smoothness that lasts, dependable performance, and worry-free power, backed by OPPO's commitment to quality and a strong after-sales ecosystem. It is a device created to support users through every part of their day, without slowing them down."

Anshuman Bhatt, Head of E-Commerce said, "With the launch of the OPPO K14x 5G, we are strengthening the K Series' promise of delivering dependable performance and long-lasting value for everyday users. Built around real-life usage needs, the K14x brings together strong battery endurance, smooth system performance and a refined design--making it a reliable choice for customers looking for a worry-free smartphone experience. Starting today, customers can pre-book the OPPO K14x through our e-commerce partners, and we are excited to make this new addition easily accessible to consumers across India."

All-Day Power Built to Last

At the heart of the OPPO K14x 5G is a massive 6500mAh battery, purpose-built to support long, demanding days without constant charging anxiety. Designed around real-life usage patterns, the battery delivers reliable endurance across everyday scenarios--offering up to 20.9 hours of screen-off calling, 17.6 hours of YouTube video playback, and 16.1 hours of Google Maps navigation, along with up to 12.1 hours of WhatsApp video calling in measured tests. Even during extended gaming sessions, the OPPO K14x 5G maintains consistent performance, delivering up to 10.5 hours of Free Fire and 9.4 hours of BGMI--ensuring uninterrupted use from morning to night. Complementing the large battery is 45W fast charging, which powers the device from 1% to 30% in approximately 23 minutes, along with support for reverse wired charging for added convenience. Built for longevity, the OPPO K14x 5G also features a 5-year durable battery design, retaining over 80% of its original capacity even after 1,800 charge cycles--offering users dependable power and long-term peace of mind.

Premium Design Meets Immersive Display and Everyday Durability

The OPPO K14x 5G is designed to make a strong visual impression while staying practical for everyday use. Featuring a sleek, well-balanced form factor with a slim 8.61mm profile and weighing around 209-212g, the device offers a comfortable in-hand feel despite its large battery and display. Its flagship-inspired design language is highlighted by a high-quality metallic Deco camera module and an integrated metallic frame that adds a premium look and solid grip. The camera lens is further treated with an AF coating to repel water and resist fingerprints, helping the device stay clean and polished during daily use. Available in two distinctive colours--Icy Blue, inspired by the translucent glow of ice crystals, and Prism Violet, which blends deep violet with dark metallic undertones--the OPPO K14x 5G combines trendy aesthetics with refined craftsmanship through advanced matte textures and layered finishing processes.

Enhancing the overall experience is a large 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1125nits of peak brightness, delivering fluid scrolling, immersive visuals, and improved readability even under bright outdoor conditions. Outdoor Mode 2.0, paired with improved thermal management, ensures stable visuals and consistent performance during extended usage or high-temperature environments. Adding to everyday peace of mind, the OPPO K14x 5G comes with an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes, making it well-suited for real-life scenarios. Together, its premium design, smooth display, and durable build reinforce the OPPO K14x's positioning as a dependable smartphone crafted for long-term, worry-free everyday use.

Built for Real-Life Smoothness and Reliable Performance

The OPPO K14x 5G is engineered around how people actually use their smartphones--switching constantly between apps, messages, navigation, and content throughout the day. Its full-dimensional scene smoothness optimisation targets heavy-load scenarios such as multiple background apps, large applications, and frequent multitasking, enabling faster app switching, quicker cold starts for commonly used apps, and a consistently fluid experience even during peak usage. Segment-leading UFS read and write speeds--up to 3x faster than competing devices--further enhance responsiveness by enabling quicker app launches, faster file access, and smoother multitasking. Complementing the hardware is OPPO's dual-engine optimisation on ColorOS 15, which delivers up to 1.71x better average app stability compared to the previous generation, helping users stay focused without lag, stutters, or disruptions.

Designed for long-term reliability, the OPPO K14x 5G also introduces a one-click refresh function that consolidates system optimisation into a single action, delivering up to a 15% performance improvement after refresh and reducing cold start time for frequently used apps by up to 20%. With monthly maintenance support and up to 48-month Fluency Protection, the device is built to remain smooth and dependable over years of use. Powering everyday performance is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, ensuring consistent responsiveness across daily tasks such as messaging, streaming, and multitasking. Together with heavy-load optimisation, intelligent system tuning, and OPPO's AI LinkBoost 3.0 for stable connectivity, the OPPO K14x 5G delivers a worry-free, fluid experience that helps users maintain their flow throughout the day.

Smart Photography That Keeps Every Moment Effortless

Photography on the OPPO K14x 5G is designed to be intuitive, versatile, and effortlessly refined, making everyday moments easy to capture and share. The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP AI camera that delivers sharp, detailed images across a wide range of scenarios--from quick social media updates and casual portraits to outdoor shots and daily memories. Supporting this is a 2MP depth sensor that works alongside the main camera to accurately detect depth and separate subjects from the background, enabling natural-looking portraits with well-defined bokeh and clear subject focus.

Enhancing the imaging experience further are OPPO's intelligent AI-powered camera features, including AI Eraser, AI Reflection Remover, AI Best Shot, and AI Unblur. These tools help automatically refine images by removing unwanted elements, reducing reflections, sharpening details, and selecting the best frame--allowing users to focus on the moment while the phone handles optimisation in the background. The OPPO K14x 5G also supports AI Portrait Retouching on both front and rear cameras, offering subtle, natural enhancements aligned with current aesthetic preferences. With intelligent beauty adjustments that adapt to lighting conditions and skin tones, along with real-time previews and manual controls, users can achieve polished yet realistic results with ease.

Adding to its creative versatility, the OPPO K14x 5G introduces Dual-View Video, enabling simultaneous recording from both the front and rear cameras and combining them into a single frame. Ideal for vlogs, interviews, or reaction-based videos, this feature opens up new ways to tell stories and capture perspectives in real time--making the OPPO K14x 5G a well-rounded camera companion for everyday creativity.

ColorOS 15: Built for Fluidity, Stability and Intelligent Everyday Use

Powered by ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, the OPPO K14x 5G delivers a smooth, stable, and intelligent everyday experience. At its core is OPPO's self-developed Luminous Rendering Engine, a system-level rendering architecture tailored to the K14x's performance, enabling multi-rendering scheduling and industry-first interruptible parallel animations for consistently fluid visuals during fast interactions and heavy multitasking.

This is complemented by OPPO's Trinity Engine, an independently developed solution that balances performance and power consumption, extends app keep-alive times, and enables instruction-level computing power scheduling--ensuring sustained system fluency and responsiveness over time.

ColorOS 15 also brings practical AI enhancements such as AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 for precise subject extraction, quick edits, and one-tap sharing, alongside Google Gemini integration for advanced multilingual understanding, intelligent assistance, and multimodal content handling--backed by strong data privacy and security standards.

Peace of Mind Beyond the Purchase

Reinforcing its long-standing commitment to trust, reliability, and customer satisfaction, OPPO India ensures that the K14x 5G ownership experience extends well beyond the point of purchase. The OPPO K14x 5G is supported by a strong nationwide after-sales service network designed to offer timely and dependable assistance when users need it most. From the date of purchase, customers can visit an official OPPO service centre within 30 days for a free inspection and replacement in the event of any quality issues arising from non-human damage. This added layer of support reflects OPPO's focus on delivering not just powerful performance and smooth everyday usage, but also lasting confidence and peace of mind throughout the ownership journey.

Read terms and conditions on OPPO Store

Please find more details here.

OPPO India

Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana.

OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability, and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfilment in everyday experiences.

Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organisation, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)