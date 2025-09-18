Orika unveils Korean All Purpose Seasoning, bringing bold K-flavours to Indian kitchens

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 18: Orika, India's premium spice brand celebrated for elevating everyday cooking with a refined range of gourmet spices, all-purpose seasonings, marinades and drink premixes, has now added a new star to its portfolio - Orika's Korean All Purpose Seasoning. Inspired by gochugaru (Korean red pepper flakes), this bold, all-purpose blends the perfect balance of fiery-savoury notes of Korea straight into Indian kitchens.

The seasoning offers a layered and well-rounded flavour profile, like gochujang packing a concentrated punch of spicy, savoury, and fermented umami with a delightful zing. The seasoning's colour and aroma were engineered, along with its flavour, to perk up most everyday meals, from ramen to chaats, bimimbap, fried rice, momos, and even popcorn.

Orika's Korean All-Purpose Seasoning introduces India's first self-cleaning, clog-free sprinkler bottle -- an innovation designed for a smooth, consistent flow every time, making cooking and sprinkling effortless. Beyond functionality, every sprinkler is designed with inspiration from Korean culture, turning it into a true symbol of global taste and contemporary lifestyle.

Speaking on the launch, Mrs Akshita Budhiraja, Founder, Orika Spices said, "At Orika, we believe everyday cooking should be effortless and full of flavor, with a global touch. With Korean All Purpose Seasoning, we are focusing on the bold Korean flavors and bringing it to the Indian household while also maintaining our legacy of being masters in spice innovation. Korean Seasoning is meant for ease, flavor, and cultural resonance.

The launch is aimed at urban millennials and GenZ in addition to experimental eaters, K-Pop, K-Drama enthusiasts, and snack lovers, addressing the growing preference for global flavors and fusion cuisine in India. With its cross-category applications - from rice bowls to wraps, dips to dressings- the seasoning promises to be a pantry essential.

The addition of Korean All Purpose Seasoning to Orika's product offering strengthens the brand's commitment of bringing global tastes with local appeal, authentic taste, creativity and ease of cooking.

About Orika

Orika, the premium retail brand from Paras Spices, carries forward a legacy that began in 1982. With a focus on single-origin spices authentically sourced directly from their roots, Orika is known for its award-winning packaging, India's first self-cleaning caps, and its commitment to innovation. Its portfolio spans gourmet seasonings and instant taste mixes that seamlessly blend tradition, authenticity, and modern global flavours for today's kitchens.

