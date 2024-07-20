Orion Innovation Empowers Underprivileged Students with State-of-the-Art Computer Lab in Chennai

PRNewswire Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 20: Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, proudly announces the launch of a new corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at empowering underprivileged students through technological education. This initiative will benefit students from the TV Nagar High School Ambattur in Chennai, which is a government-aided school and supported by the Rotary Club of Ambattur. During the Inauguration, Pradeep Menon, Global Delivery Head for Digital Transformation at Orion Innovation, expressed his deep satisfaction and strong commitment to leading this initiative. He stated, "We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone by launching a cutting-edge computer lab for the local students. The dedication and enthusiasm of our employees and their family members, who volunteered to teach STEM subjects and life skills over the weekends, fill us with immense pride."

The new computer lab, funded by Orion Innovation, features desktop computers, smartboards, and enhanced learning facilities, including air-conditioning units. This marks a significant upgrade from the school's previous setup, which consisted of a basic chair and table and five desktop computers.

Ramesh Babu Muthuvel, Vice President - Global Delivery at Orion Innovation, is leading the CSR program and commented, "Every child regardless of their social status should be provided with education to succeed and survive in this digital era. We are extremely proud of this Computer Lab Launch as it gives us immense satisfaction in giving something back to the society."

OI Empower, Orion's flagship CSR initiative, aims to provide underprivileged communities with access to quality education and technological resources, fostering growth and development. This initiative will include a series of projects designed to enhance learning environments and equip students with the necessary skills to thrive in the digital age. Through OI Empower, Orion Innovation reaffirms its dedication to creating a lasting, positive impact on society.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of approximately 6,400 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, EMEA, India and LATAM, Orion serves clients across Hi-Tech, Telecom & Media, Sports & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

