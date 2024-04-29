Orris: Getting Closer to Fulfilling Homebuyers' Dreams

ATK

New Delhi [India], April 29: The Project Greenopolis was launched in 2012 in sector 89, Gurgaon. The residential project was to be developed by Three C on a land parcel of 37.218 acres belonging to Orris Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. As per the Agreement between Orris and Three C, Three C the construction of the project was to be completed by Three C shelters Pvt Ltd by 2016 and the cost of construction was to be borne by Three C including the statutory charges to be paid to DTCP (EDC CHARGES)

While Three C not only abandoned the construction but also failed to pay the statutory charges to DTCP. After the order dated 01.07.2021 passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in SLP 7712 of 2021. Ld. NCLT passed an order dated 29.03.2022, LD. NCLT held that the project land belongs to Orris and since Three C has not completed the construction of the project it has no right, title and interest in the project and could not have sold the units as well.

Thereafter getting the Greenopolis project handed over to Orris after the colossal failure at the Hands of Three C Shelters Private Limited, Orris Infrastructure Private Limited has given a fresh life to the Greenopolis project and has successfully completed the phase-1 of the project and as on date 512 Flats are ready and now the efforts of Greenopolis Welfare Confederation (GWC) has finally resulted in this occasion for rejoice for Greenopolis home buyers and Orris infrastructure private limited has also fully paid the EDC charges amounting to Rs. 88.9 Crores and has given the Greenopolis project the push that it was longing for.

And the day is not far when Orris Infrastructure Pvt Ltd gets Occupation Certificate for the project. And dreams of homebuyers are fulfilled.

The pathway has been cleared and with Orris Infrastructure Private Limited at its helm the Greenopolis Welfare Confederation is looking forward to a future full of gleam and prosperity.

GREENOPOLIS WELFARE CONFEDERATION (GWC)

